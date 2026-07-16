Fashion has always loved the ballet, whether it’s Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu or the dark costumes of Black Swan — there’s never been a shortage of dance-inspired moments that inspire and excite the industry. Now, Birkenstock is pirouetting into the world of ballet through its latest shoe collaboration with beloved French-girl brand Repetto.

Together, both labels have teamed up on a new collection inspired by their dedication to craftsmanship and rich footwear heritage. Like many of Birkenstock’s past collaborations, the chic line includes a luxe new version of its double-buckled Arizona sandals — for this iteration, the pair’s signature square buckles have been swapped for thin, circular ones. The aptly named Arizona Circle style will be available in a trio of chic colors, including matte black, patent red, or ballet-slipper pink.

This collaboration notably introduces two brand-new Birkenstock styles with a distinctly ballerina-worthy feel, which any coquette-loving it-girl will surely fawn over. The Scala mule, cast in glossy black or pink leather, features a round-toed silhouette topped by dainty bows and two thin Mary Jane-style straps. Meanwhile, the Opera sabot includes a higher bow-topped vamp with a hybrid twist from silky ribbon lacing, combining the elegance of Repetto’s ballet shoes with Birkenstock’s practical clogs. Like the Scala, it’s also available in pink or black colorways. Each pair in the collection includes Repetto’s signature gingham Vichy print across its insoles, providing a dash of added whimsy.

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Like its past collections with fashion brands like Staud, Manolo Blahnik, and Proenza Schouler, Birkenstock’s collaboration with Repetto — which retails from $495 to $555 — is sure to sell out quickly. Be sure to have your credit card ready as you shop the full line, available now on 1774.com, Repetto.com, and at select retailers.