This fall, Birkenstock is giving its comfy footwear a bohemian makeover. The brand has partnered with Etro for a new collaboration that revamps its signature Boston clogs and Gizeh sandals. Each style combines Birkenstock’s practical aesthetic with Etro’s artisanal eye for detail, creating a free-spirited capsule that’s easy to dress up or down.

Like many of its past collaborations, Birkenstock’s latest launch shows a new version of its beloved Boston clog (which happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). The round-toed shoe — which will retail at €490 — is crafted from smooth suede in chocolate brown and cream colorways, each covered with swirling feather and vine embroidery. On this occasion, the style is finished with leather straps cinched by metal Western buckles covered in Etro’s signature paisley pattern. Meanwhile, the Gizeh sandal’s adjustable T-shaped straps are covered in long fringe — one of fall’s top texture trends — in both beige and brown versions. The €520 style is finished with gold-toned rivets branded with Etro’s Pegaso emblem, bringing them added shine.

(+) Courtesy of Etro (+) Courtesy of Etro INFO 1/2

Both shoes include Birkenstock’s comfortable cork and latex footbeds, which are anatomically shaped to fit their wearer as perfectly as possible. Etro’s paisley motif has also been added to the brand’s curved bone-pattern as well, creating an extra detail that you might not see at first glance. And if the collaboration looks familiar, that’s because it is. Both unisex shoes made their debut in Etro’s Fall 2026 runway show at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

(+) Courtesy of Etro (+) Courtesy of Etro INFO 1/2

Birkenstock’s collection with Etro is its latest collab of 2026. The label released a ballet-inspired collection of clogs and sandals with Repetto this summer, in addition to lines with Staud, Song for the Mute, Adererror, and Kith. These followed past launches with brands including Manolo Blahnik, Dior, Valentino, Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, and Fear of God.

However, this isn’t the last you’ll see of Birkenstock and Etro’s collaboration. The brands teased that “further chapters” of their line are coming soon. Until then, you can check out the duo’s first drop when it launches September 10 on 1774.com, Etro.com, and at both brands’ boutiques and retail partners.