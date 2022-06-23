When buzzy fashion brands drop a collab, fashionistas move fast to secure the goods — alarms are set, credit cards are in hand. Then once the product becomes available, it’s a quick click to add the item into your virtual checkout cart and you’ve done it: the limited-edition number will be at your doorsteps in no time. Once said item arrives, you’ve got your hands on a fabulous new addition to your closet designed to showcase the personalities of two It brands. Of the exciting fashion partnerships out there, one that made headlines this year was Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik. The collab was so popular, in fact, Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik’s second drop was just released due to high customer demand.

Back in April 2022, the brands released two styles — the Arizona and the Boston — complete with crystal embellishments, darker hues, and simplistic styles meant for transitional weather. On June 23, the duo decided to take the footwear up a notch for summertime by giving their followers a lineup filled with polka dot designs, PVC material, and three more shoe silhouettes to choose from. In this new installment, you can choose from the signature Arizona strappy style ($470), the TikTok-beloved Boston clogs ($540), or the newest addition Rodra ($510), which has criss-cross straps across the top. Because there are more styles to choose from in this drop than before, you may find yourself eyeing all four pairs (there are two offerings in the Arizona style) — they really are that cute.

The Boston & The Rodra

(+) Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik (+) Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik INFO 1/2

The Arizona

Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

Like the first drop, this collection is expected to sell out quickly, as it contains the best of both worlds. The laid-back silhouette of Birkenstocks lends a familiarity to those who love their comfy sandals. Meanwhile, Manolo Blahnik’s eye for trending designs — think polka dots and PVC straps — instantly elevate said Birks to a higher-level of sophistication. When the two brands put their heads together, it resulted in eye-catching summer shoes that will make a statement when paired with any look.

You’ll be able to shop the full collection in the edit, ahead. And as you begin to check out, consider how you’ll style them. For the clogs, create a cool-girl look by styling them with a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a graphic baby tee. The Arizona sandals were made for poolside ensembles, so utilize them to complete a bikini and oversized button-down outfit. Lastly, if you’re going for the Rodras, wear them with a flowing maxi dress or an extra short mini dress for a look that feels breezy and dainty.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.