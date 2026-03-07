The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan may have come to a close, but the real drama-filled sports activity was Milan Fashion Week. And while the Fall/Winter 2026 runways were a little less of an emotional rollercoaster than the ice skating rinks, the shows still left the crowds buzzing with energy and excitement.

Miraculously, I escaped a historic blizzard in New York (apparently snow is a trend this season), just in time to hop on a plane to Milan. Between designer debuts and late night pasta dinners, I had my fair share of hustle and bustle throughout the week. And I wouldn’t officially be anointed a fashion week attendee without the requisite Blacklane car to help me navigate my busy schedule not to mention the packed streets and traffic of Milan. Blacklane, the top mode of transportation for fashion shows and events for the glam set, is on speed dial for every in-the-know fashion girl (just follow Morgan Riddle’s recent New York Fashion Week diary for proof). It fulfills the picturesque, rom-com dream of donning your best Prada and being chauffeured to the most stylish events. All in all, it was a swoony, fun filled week. Here are the highlights:

Day 1:

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Look: A low-key ensemble for a very jet-lagged individual. Fresh off of a red eye, I’m the kind of girl who needs multiple hours to gather her wits about her: hotel analysis, review of my schedule for the week, coffee, shower, more coffee. My vibe is very minimal, clean, and tailored to a New York working woman since I’m always on the go. For my first day, I wore my cozy Miu Miu coat, Levis jeans, Bass Weejun loafers, and my beloved Prada Re-Edition 1995 Carolyn Bag.

Favorites of the day: Even though I was there only in spirit (as my flight time did not permit me to make it to the show), Simone Belloti’s second collection for Jil Sander felt sublimely current and modern. Razor sharp tailoring, skirts with slits for a hint of sexiness, one to-die-for leopard pencil skirt, and luxe pieces in buttery grays and creams. Everything you could want for an everyday wardrobe. For my first show, I hopped into my Blacklane car, and headed to Fendi, which was Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection for the house. It was a wonderland for all the baguette lovers out there. Models carried the renowned bag in nearly every look.

I really love…The hard copy invites at Milan Fashion Week. In the digital bubble that we live in, it feels rare and special to receive a proper invitation with your name written in beautiful calligraphy. It’s these small details that make you feel chic and taken care of.

Day 2:

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Look: I really am a minimalist at heart. I’ll never deviate from clean silhouettes and neutral colors because I hate being restricted or weighed down by fashion. (The irony — a fashion editor who doesn’t like to think about what she has to wear!) For the second day, I went with a basic hoodie sweater, my favorite Calvin Klein Collection skirt from the 2000s, and Max Mara boots, the best heeled boots that I’m able to walk quickly in. The skirt is one my most treasured pieces that comes in and out of rotation every couple of years. The fit is flawless, and its versatility allows me to wear it to work or an evening event.

Favorites of the day: Prada day! The Prada show is always an experience that I am immensely grateful to witness. It’s not just about the clothes, but it’s like entering a conversation between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. This season’s collection revolved around layered looks going through cycles of changes, and it was a wonder. Another highlight of the day was Meryll Rogge’s first collection for Marni. Showing hints of founder Consuelo Castiglioni but with refreshed silhouettes (please put me on the list for one of the low slung skirts), it was an invigorating debut for the designer and leaves me excited to see what’s on the horizon for the brand.

I really love…The fresh sorbetto at Al Barretto San Marco. While I could drown myself in the pastas, it’s the dessert that has my heart. The sorbetto is mixed and tossed tableside with fresh squeezes of citrus and then served as a beautiful, cloudy mound of frozen heaven.

Day 3:

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Look: My vintage Balenciaga jacket (from the Nicolas Ghesquière era) that I bought from The Re-see and a Dion Lee skirt from a couple of years ago. I am happy I was able to wear a lighter jacket as the weather was quite warm. After spending months in the frozen tundra of New York, buried under heavy coats, I had forgotten what a sunny 60 degrees felt like. That plus no rain meant the fashion gods were smiling upon us that week.

Favorites of the day: I started the day in luxury heaven at Loro Piana. Then it was off to see Demna’s first official runway show for Gucci. The music was pulsating, the heels were beyond towering, and the Tom Ford-isms sprinkled the collection, ending with the great Kate Moss closing the show in a slithering G-string gown, a reference to Ford’s history-making G-string he sent down his Spring 1997 runway. Was there lots to talk about? Yes. Did this inspire to go back to wearing five inch heels? Absolutely.

I really love… I always make it a point to grab a sweet treat at Bar Luce (the strawberry cake is my favorite and is as yummy as it is pretty) at Fondazaione Prada. It’s quite nice to take a breather at the uber-photographable, Wes Anderson-designed cafe. Pizza night in Milan is a tradition I started years ago with my other editor friends. It’s a night to unwind, decompress, and recap everything from the week. Le Specialità is a favorite among the fashion crowd, and I’m still thinking of the thin slices of spicy salami pizza.

Day 4:

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Look: My vintage Balenciaga pencil skirt (also from the Nicolas Ghesquière era) and satin Prada heels. Again, I value minimalism and clean lines. The most simple silhouettes can be so versatile, and that’s a key thing when you’re so busy. This look took me from a sales meeting at The Four Seasons to a late night dinner. And why not wear a satin heel on my last day in Milan?

Favorites of the day: My last day to be chauffeured by the five-star Blacklane car — I shall miss it. The morning started with Maximilian Davis’ endlessly desirable collection that had off-the-shoulder silk dresses I would buy in a second. Then it was off to the Ralph Lauren Collection re-see at the brand’s beautiful palazzo. The floral arrangements will stop you in your tracks. As always, The Ralph Lauren world is a world we could all get used to.

I really love... The lobster pasta at Da Giacomo, the famous restaurant in Milan where you’ll not only have some of the best pasta, but you’ll probably run into some fashion friends. And what better way to end the week?