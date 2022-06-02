You Can’t Own Too Many Halter Tops This Summer

Let’s set the scene, shall we? It’s early dusk — aka prime time for happy hour deals — and you’re grabbing a few cocktails with friends. One of you demands a selfie be taken to commemorate the incredible feat that is you all making it out of the house and somehow, seemingly against all odds, coordinating an evening out. Of course, you had a feeling the night would entail pictures (call it clairvoyance or knowing your besties can’t resist a group photo op), so you wore one of the best summer halter tops you can find. It does, after all, have everything you need from a going-out staple: It’s effortless, flirty, and exudes a sense of liberation, which, in and of itself, feels synonymous with a laissez-faire warm-weather spirit.

For decades, It girls have called on the around-the-neck style when curating their summer going-out outfits. During the 1970s, bohemian-esque crochet tops were often paired with groovy bell bottoms and sky-high platform heels. You can also look to the late ’90s and the early aughts, where metallic chainmail and sequined cutouts styles were all the rage (Paris Hilton, anyone?). As for the halter tops that are popular in the year of 2022, well, the options run the gamut. Some styles — like Jonathan Simkhai and Marco Rambaldi’s — harken back to the ’70s and are intricately handcrafted out of crochet. Others, however, are totally novel and look to the future with their unconventional, space-age-inspired designs — Chet Lo’s spiky halter tops are a particularly apt avant-garde example.

Ahead, you’ll be able to beef up your arsenal of going-out tops by shopping 14 halter styles that are trending in summer 2022. All that’s left to do now is text your friends and organize your next group get-together.

