The 11 Best Silk Blouses, From Vampy Bodysuits To Luxe Investment Pieces

If you could put on one garment to telegraph to the world that you are in supreme control over your life, it would be the silk blouse. Although the best silk blouses often show up as the long-sleeved, button-down silk shirts that likely first come to mind when you think of that cool, calm, devastatingly chic person, you’ll find other silken styles as well, including tank tops, Hawaiian-style shirts, and even a bodysuit — proving that the silk blouse, though classic, can be fresh and even transgressive, too.

One thing to note: All the tops here look, feel, and move like silk, though the fabric itself isn’t always 100% silk. Occasionally, you’ll find silk blended with polyester or spandex, or 100% polyester woven to imitate silk (aka satin). Polyester shirts tend to be less expensive than pure silk shirts, as you would imagine, though they have the added bonus of being machine-washable as opposed to dry-clean only — a functional benefit in addition to a financial one.

Either way, there’s no shortage of ways to wear the best silk blouses, whether styled with a blazer (its natural pairing), or unexpectedly worn with baggy jeans à la Gigi Hadid. Scroll on to shop 11 gorgeous options, all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

1 A 100% Silk Blouse At A Shockingly Affordable Price Amazon LilySilk Silk Blouse $80 See On Amazon LilySilk has made a name for itself among savvy online shoppers for their 100% mulberry silk scrunchies, so I was excited to discover that the brand makes silk blouses, as well — also made of 100% raw mulberry silk, and also remarkably affordable, considering that pure silk construction and timeless silhouette. There’s not a weird detail to be found in this style: It’s just a classic, well-fitting blouse with a lovely (not cheap-looking) glisten. This comes in 13 colors, including neutrals and jewel tones. Keep an eye on the plackets as you’re clicking through shades, as some styles have concealed buttons. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

2 The Signature Silk Blouse From A French Heritage Brand Amazon Equipment Slim Signature Blouse $280 See On Amazon Depending on whom you ask (fashion editors; chic French women; Kate Moss), Equipment creates the platonic ideal of the silk blouse. The Parisian brand’s Slim Signature Blouse is a true investment piece, and it comes in countless solid colors and prints. Start by considering the three playful versions on this page, including the blue-and-khaki leopard print pictured above. The silhouette is sexy and a little bit androgynous, and the material (100% silk, of course) is divinely smooth, and a touch heavier weight than you may expect. If it does get a little rumpled — which it’s bound to do, if you wear yours often — it does so in the coolest way possible, like the garment equivalent of Jeanne Damas’ bedhead hair. Head to Equipment’s Amazon storefront to find more color and style options. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

Available colors: 3

3 The Under-$20 Silk Cami You’ll Wear With Everything Amazon Miqieer Basic Silk Tank Top $17 You’ve heard it said time and again that silk camisoles are a wardrobe staple, but how often have you come across one for $17? This spaghetti-strap silk blouse is blended with 60% polyester to bring down the price tag, but it’s incredibly soft and fluid. It’s machine washable too, which further justifies the inevitability of wearing it several times per week. You have 28 (!) colors and prints to choose from, so there’s no shortage of styling opportunities for these versatile tops. Available sizes: 4X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

4 This Satin Shell That’s The Best Type Of Basic Amazon Jessica London Plus Size Satin Shell $30 See On Amazon Swapping out your standard-issue cotton tank for this satin shell is the easiest outfit upgrade ever. And you can wear it exactly the same way you’d wear a basic tank top, whether under a blazer for a work event, paired with slouchy jeans and slides over the weekend, or with an asymmetrical skirt and barely-there sandals for a night out. Conveniently, you can throw this top in the washing machine on the delicate cycle. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 4

5 A Romantic Satin Blouse With A Hint Of Vintage Glamour Amazon ANNA&CHRIS V Neck Satin Blouse $20 See On Amazon Romantic, vintage-inspired, and just a little bit goth, this silky blouse delivers a lot of look for a little money. It’s made of polyester that mimics silk (hence that affordable price tag), but Amazon shoppers across the board are pleasantly surprised by how expensive it looks and feels. Several customers report that it fits quite well, too. You’ll reach for this often when holiday party season rolls around, and it’ll look especially opulent when worn with an equally rich fabric, like velvet or leather — though you can just as easily dress it down with a pair of great-fitting jeans and mules. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

6 This Versatile Halter Top That Drapes So Beautifully Amazon Ramy Brook Harriet Silk Halter Top $231 See On Amazon Is it just me, or did you get ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” stuck in your head the second you spotted this plunging halter top? The neckline on this Studio 54-worthy top can be tied several ways, depending on how much or little coverage you want; but either way, the fluid, drapey fabric moves beautifully with your body. It’s made of 95% silk and 5% spandex for a slightly stretchy feel, plus some moisture-wicking effects — which you’ll appreciate when you inevitably wear this to go out dancing. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 4

7 A Charmeuse Button-Down With Elegant French Cuffs Amazon Boston Proper Silky Charmeuse Button Down Blouse $80 See On Amazon Here’s another silk-inspired blouse in a classic silhouette, here with a slimmer fit and slightly more structure than the other button-downs on this list. This charmeuse blouse is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and its hidden placket and French cuffs offer more refined touches. Pair it with white or dark denim, black sunglasses in a classic shape (like Katie Holmes’ beloved Prada frames), and a pair of loafers to feel incredibly chic, in an expensive, uptown kind of way. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 4

8 This Silky Blouse With Classic, Pajama-Inspired Stripes Amazon Nine West Plus Size Stripe Satin Collar Shirt $43 See On Amazon The navy-and-white stripe detailing on this satin blouse nods to glamorous pajama dressing — and the flowy, tunic-like fit and smooth polyester fabric feel just as comfortable as your PJs. Contrasting cuff buttons, a floaty hem, and a notched collar finish off this loungewear-meets-workwear blouse. This would look so fresh with white jeans and gold jewelry in the summer, though it’s versatile enough for all-year round, too. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 1

9 An Investment Piece You’ll Have In Your Closet For Years To Come Amazon Vince Slim Fitted Blouse $295 See On Amazon Every minimalist wardrobe worth its salt should have a piece from Vince in it. Simple but perfectly constructed, this blouse is made of crepe de chine, a fabric manufactured from silk that’s known for its durability, wrinkle-resistance, gorgeous drape, and muted sheen. A small amount of spandex — 2%, to be precise — offers some welcome stretch. There is no more office-appropriate blouse than this, though its rounded hem and side slits feel modern and relaxed, not stuffy. Tuck it into a pair of joggers or linen pants when you’re off duty. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

10 This Hawaiian-Inspired Shirt That Looks Effortlessly Cool Amazon 28 Palms Hawaiian Aloha Blouse $52 See On Amazon If your style skews more casual, add this short sleeved button-down blouse to your cart next. The boxy cut, shirt collar, and lounge-y silhouette are clearly inspired by Hawaiian shirts, but this top’s solid color options are arguably easier to wear than riotous prints. (Though if you are into tropical prints, you have a few to choose from, like this banana-leaf one.) Note that this is made of long-fiber silk that doesn’t feel as buttery-soft as you might expect of silk, though it is silk nonetheless — and it’s still breathable and fluid, so perfect for hot weather. There are so many ways to wear this dadcore staple. I’ll be wearing mine open over a bra top when it gets too hot to function this summer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4