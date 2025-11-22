There are few things I dread more than being cold, which is an unfortunate truth for someone who lives in New York City. The moment temperatures fall below 60 degrees, I pull out my black ankle-length puffer coat just to walk my dog. And once it’s out, it stays out until April or some equally unseasonable date that probably confuses anyone watching me shuffle by. Eventually, I realized I needed a warmer-but-not-apocalyptic option: something practical without feeling quite so dramatic. So I began my search for the best puffers for days that call for something cozy, but not battling-a-blizzard-warm.

That search opened my eyes to just how many kinds of puffers exist—from cropped, to quilted, to down—at every price point, making it hard to justify not investing in one that is both functional and chic. The classics like Moncler, The North Face, and Bogner still deliver the technical warmth they’re known for, but contemporary labels like Varley, Jenni Kayne, and Quince surprised me with pieces that feel polished and functional at the same time. Each one hits that sweet spot for women who want to stay warm without giving up personal style.

Ahead, find the puffer coats worth investing in for fall and winter 2025. The next time temperatures dip, you’ll be ready without reaching for the full-length emergency coat.

Jenni Kayne Apres Coat $545 $409 See on Jenni Kayne The black Apres Coat by Jenni Kayne hits the ideal balance. It’s plenty warm, obviously, and subtle details like a puffy collar create an elevated — and dare I say, editorial — look.

Varley Bryony Short Puffer Jacket $348 See on Varley Plaid is a fall fashion staple. And I’m especially into the check design this year. The Byrony short puffer jacket by Varley checks all the boxes...literally.

Perfect Moment Auretta Quilted Down Ski Jacket $995 See on Net A Porter If the luxury ski-and-activewear label Perfect Moment isn’t already on your radar, consider this your introduction. An extreme-sports enthusiast founded the brand. And the Auretta quilted down jacket delivers everything a slope-ready piece should. It’s sleek, waterproof, and engineered with serious insulation. But it’s hardly limited to mountain days — the streamlined design works just as well for a regular winter commute.

Moncler Castelnou Down Jacket $2,440 See on Net-A-Porter Another skier-approved label that has become a full-on fashion favorite is Moncler. If you’re searching for a splurge-worthy piece that will last for years, the Castelnou appliquéd hooded down jacket is a standout. The plush fleece lining makes it incredibly cozy, and the camel shade gives it that timeless, elevated feel you won’t regret investing in.

KHY Standard Puffer Jacket $188 See on KHY Kylie Jenner doesn’t gatekeep. That’s why her clothing line, KHY, frequently pulls off great designer collaborations. For her latest drop, she partnered with one of her go-to brands, Entire Studios, to design her ideal puffer coat: a boxy, cropped, hooded silhouette that feels equal parts cool and practical.

The North Face Women’s Hydrenalite City Long Down Hooded Parka $350 See on The North Face The North Face is a winter-outerwear staple for good reason. The brand’s new Hydrenalite City Parka is designed for anyone who needs to stay warm without slowing down — no matter how frigid the forecast looks.

Prada Loden Down Jacket $4,200 See on Prada At the top of my wishlist is this gray belted jacket from Prada. I’ve always said I’ll wear anything with a built-in belt. (And anything Miuccia dreams up, honestly.) If this one ever materializes in my closet, I have a feeling it would become my most prized piece.

Goldbergh Liz Jacket $1,079 See on Goldbergh Goldbergh proves that a black puffer doesn’t have to be an afterthought. The brand’s Liz jacket is designed to be the centerpiece of your outfit — the kind of coat you’ll put on and genuinely never want to take off.

Quince Responsible Down Belted Puffer Maxi Coat $200 See on Quince Quince seems to be the brand everyone is talking about, and now I get it. Their down jackets look great and cost far less than you’d expect.

Bogner Cathy Down Jacket $1,600 See on Bogner Ski brand Bogner has long nailed the balance between high-performance gear and fashion-forward design, so its coats are built to handle real winter weather. The velvet paneling on this one adds a sophisticated edge, proving technical outerwear can look just as chic as it feels warm.

Aritzia The Super Puff cliMATTE $250 See on Aritzia Aritzia’s Super Puff has become a full-blown winter phenomenon, and for good reason. At $250, this ultra-warm premium down jacket is built to handle serious cold, even when temperatures dip below zero.