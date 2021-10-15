If you glance at the offerings from Parisian brand Maje and performance-fashion label Varley, the pieces couldn’t be any more different. Maje is known for its classic French-girl fashion — think stylish tweed cardigans, polished suit jackets, and elegant sweaters. Meanwhile, Varley is beloved by shoppers for its athleisure-first selections via cozy sherpa pullovers, funky printed activewear sets, and minimalist loungewear. The two labels seamlessly came together, however, for the Maje x Varley activewear collection by merging fashion with fitness through a retro-inspired design lens.

The inspiration behind the new drop came from ‘80s legging trends and ‘80s-inspired outfits. “We quickly identified the ‘80s activewear era as an interesting starting point. The playful and fun elements of statement prints and joyful colors are definitely in every piece, but with a more sophisticated palette,” says Lara Mead, founder of Varley, to TZR. “Both creative teams had a wonderful way of building looks and telling stories through the collection that evoke memories of retro activewear.”

The two labels worked cohesively to design a lineup that incorporated both its signature designs. In every piece, you’ll see a logo composed of the letters M and V, as a nod to the initials of both brands. In addition, there are also leggings and tops with a leopard print, which is a beloved style amongst Maje and Varley shoppers.

You’ll also notice a leopard print sports bra with colorful purple, yellow, and green lurex stripes. (Lurex is a common material that Maje uses in its non-activewear pieces like dresses and knit cardigans for that shiny metallic look.) The collection contains a list of nostalgic workout accessories, too, such as terry cloth and lurex striped wristbands, and an elastic striped belt with an oversized buckle.

If you want to stand out in your next pilates class, slip into a funky leopard workout set. However, if you’re lounging around at home, the cozy purple crewneck and shorts combo will be your new go-to couch look. Prices for the athleisure pieces range from $25 to $395 while sizing runs from extra small to large for apparel. Accessories, meanwhile, are one-size-fits-all. Shop TZR’s favorite picks from the collab, below, or head over to varley.com to see the entire collection.

