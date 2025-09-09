Ojai Valley Inn is entering a new era of wellness — and Jenni Kayne is leading the way. Just in time for the crisp fall season, the legendary resort unveils an exclusive collaboration with the California tastemaker and her clean beauty line Oak Essentials, bringing Kayne’s luxe minimalism into the heart of Spa Ojai. “Spa Ojai has always embodied the kind of slow, intentional living that feels very much in sync with the California lifestyle that defines us at Jenni Kayne,” says Kayne. “We designed Oak Essentials to support daily rituals and everyday self-care, and there’s no more perfect setting than Ojai to bring these elements to life,” Jenni says.

Few figures embody the essence of relaxed luxury quite like Kayne. Since launching her namesake brand in 2003, she has expanded her pared-back California aesthetic into a lifestyle universe spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty. Her 2021 launch of Oak Essentials brought that ethos to skincare with a tightly edited line of clean, nature-driven formulas. “Much like the wardrobe and home pieces [we’re] known for, my skin care routine has always been pared-back and simple,” Kayne previously told TZR. “Creating a skin care line that spoke to that felt like an organic next step.”

That philosophy naturally extends to Ojai Valley Inn. Since opening in 1923, the Inn has become one of Southern California’s most coveted escapes — 220 acres of citrus groves, golden hills, and the valley’s famed “pink moment” sunsets. With its Spanish Revival architecture, Five-Star spa, and reputation for spiritual renewal, the property has long drawn Hollywood creatives, tastemakers, and wellness seekers alike. Against this backdrop, Kayne’s modern brand universe feels right at home.

Sara Prince/Ojai Valley Inn

At the heart of the activation is the Ojai Ritual by Oak Essentials ($375), a 75-minute treatment that layers body scrubs, botanical oils, and hydrating balms with Oak Essentials’ hero formulas, including its cult Restorative Mask. Guests are cocooned in warmth as gua sha massage and honey-infused hydration leave skin luminous. “Both brands share a reverence for the land, a commitment to pure ingredients, and a belief that true wellness is both spiritual and sensory,” notes Kate Morrison, spa director at Spa Ojai.

Anchoring the outdoor sanctuary, the Tranquility Pool cabanas have been newly outfitted with Jenni Kayne furnishings — neutral-toned loungers, airy linens, and tactile textures that frame sweeping mountain views. Guests lounging poolside are treated to chilled bottles of Oak Essentials’ Balancing Mist, presented on ice for instant refreshment. It’s an atmosphere that feels less like a hotel amenity and more like stepping into a curated California mood board.

For those booking the spa’s coveted Penthouse Suites, the Oak Essentials touch continues in-room. Guests will find travel-sized skin care sets tucked into linen pouches, extending the ritual beyond the spa and into everyday life. With private terraces, meditation lofts, and panoramic valley views, the suites blur the line between guest room and sanctuary — offering the rare chance to live the spa experience morning to night.

Sara Prince/Ojai Valley Inn

The collaboration also reflects a larger cultural shift where fashion, beauty, and hospitality intersect — hotels partnering with design-driven brands to create environments that feel curated, stylish, and distinctly of-the-moment. For Ojai Valley Inn, it reinforces the property’s reputation as one of the country’s most influential wellness destinations. For Jenni Kayne, it marks her brand’s fullest expression yet: a seamless blend of design, beauty, and lifestyle, rooted in the rhythms of California living.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: this isn’t just a spa treatment. It’s a chance to step into the Jenni Kayne world against the backdrop of Ojai’s legendary “pink moment” sunsets — where wellness, beauty, and California cool converge under a sky brushed in rose.

And for those staying put, TZR rounded up a few of Jenni Kayne’s Oak Essentials must-haves so you can bring a touch of Spa Ojai’s ritual home.