According to the handbag trends at runway shows for next season, backpacks will soon be making their ways onto the shoulders of the fashion set. But for those who aren’t ready to shake this season’s mini bag craze, consider the best mini backpacks in the edit ahead for the best of both worlds — as well as their undeniable convenience (who doesn’t love a hands-free style?) and casual-cool vibe.

Whether you opt for a designer bag made of rich leather or a classic canvas rucksack reminiscent of your school days, the latest trendy backpacks have plenty of interesting, updated details. Keeping in line with recent trends, you’ll find eye-catching colors, bold prints, and two-tone designs — but you’ll spot some pared-down, minimalist aesthetics, as well. And since effortlessness and convenience are inherent to backpacks, you’ll find minis with functional details like easy-to-reach pockets, key fobs, and the ability to convert into a crossbody or belt bag (though you can always wear them one-shouldered, like a backpack purse, for an extra-cool take).

From chain-spangled buckets to utilitarian throwbacks, read on to shop 11 of the best mini backpacks on the market right now. Believe it or not, they’re all available on Amazon Fashion, so you may be able to wear your next go-to bag in as little as two days.

1 This Leather Mini Backpack With Cool Zipper Details Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Convertible Mini Julian Backpack $190 See On Amazon The miniature version of Rebecca Minkoff’s now-iconic Julian bag, this backpack has the same cool details as the original, but with a much more compact footprint. All three zippers are adorned with long tassels, and the bottom has a clasp for extra security. It’s versatile, too: The straps can be adjusted and reconfigured, giving you the option to wear it as a crossbody or belt bag. Available colors: 1

2 A Western-Style Backpack Made Of Distressed Leather Amazon The Sak Loyola Mini Backpack $109 See On Amazon Western-inspired dressing is thriving right now (see: the sudden resurgence of cowboy boots), so complete the look with this mini backpack, made from distressed leather and trimmed with faux-suede criss-cross lacing and studs down the front. If you don’t feel like bringing your whole wallet, you can store your cards in the handy built-in interior slots — and there are plenty of other pockets you can use, both inside and out. This is another backpack you can convert; just pull the straps from the top to wear it across your body. Available colors: 3

3 This Mini JanSport Backpack That’ll Take You Straight Back To The ‘90s Amazon JanSport Half Pint Mini Backpack $25 See On Amazon Whether you prefer the vivid tangerine hue seen here, something subdued like khaki, or a playful floral print, this mini JanSport backpack has all the ’90s energy of the original size. Unlike the larger version you carried in middle school, though, this one has extra pockets (including a front pocket where you can stash your phone) and a built-in key fob. Best of all, it’s made from the brand’s signature water-resistant fabric, which is created in part with recycled materials. Available colors/prints: 26

4 A Faux-Leather Backpack In A Crisp White Color Amazon Steve Madden Bjacki Backpack $72 See On Amazon This petite backpack can accompany you day or night thanks to its convenient convertible straps, which switch from backpack to crossbody easily. Made from pebbled faux leather, it’s equipped with a broad, zippered pocket in the front, as well as an interior pocket for smaller essentials. The crisp white hue pictured here would look so fresh paired with a tonal, all-white outfit; though the same style is also available in black, if you prefer. Available colors: 2

5 The Mini Version Of Herschel’s Classic, Normcore Backpack Amazon Herschel Mini Nova Backpack $55 See On Amazon Herschel is a household name for making high-quality, perfectly normcore backpacks, and this mini backpack is no exception. Measuring just under a foot tall, its surprisingly roomy interior can carry all of your essentials without feeling cumbersome. It even has a built-in storage sleeve, which can fit a smaller device, like an iPad mini, or keep your phone within easy reach. Plus, the dual top handles look so cute if you’re carrying it as tote. This comes in almost every color you can imagine, as well as a few prints. Available colors: 81

6 This Vegan-Leather Backpack With Tons Of Storage Space Amazon Calvin Klein Elaine Backpack $168 See On Amazon Keep your essentials organized in this streamlined mini backpack from Calvin Klein. It has a ton of sectioned storage space, including three zippered interior compartments to keep your valuables safe. There’s also a hidden pocket that’s concealed behind your back as you wear it, which makes for an extra-secure place to tuck your wallet. This vegan leather bag is available in a few classic neutrals (like black, gray, and the caramel shade featured here), as well as brights and pastels. Available colors: 8

7 This Cult-Favorite Mini Backpack From Fjallraven Amazon Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack $69 See On Amazon You may already have a full-sized Fjallraven Kanken in your arsenal, but you should still consider its little cousin. This mini backpack has all the trappings of the original, like the iconic fox logo patch, two side pockets, a dual top handle with a snap closure, and a water-resistant finish. It can zip all the way open should you want to access all of your belongings at once, though its two-way-zip construction means you don’t have to if you just need to reach in quickly. Another feature unique to Fjallraven: It comes with a sitting pad, which you can remove and use as a seat if you’re bringing this to the park or beach. Available colors: 57

8 This Gorgeous, Color-Blocked Backpack From Kate Spade Amazon Kate Spade Leila Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack $121 See On Amazon Make a statement with this color-blocked backpack from Kate Spade. Finished with a drawstring closure, it has a fold-over flap with a built-in zip pocket, which really maximizes the bag’s storage space (plus, it has two additional inside pockets). This blue/brown colorway is particularly chic, but it also comes in solid black, solid orange, two-tone beige, and a mixed-media option with gray leather and striped canvas. They’re all so unique, no one would blame you for grabbing two. Available colors: 5

9 A Quilted Bucket Bag With Mixed-Metal Hardware Amazon Saratoga Quilted Bucket Backpack $23 See On Amazon This bucket bag has one silver chain and one gold chain, offering an eclectic touch to an otherwise quintessential silhouette. That goes for any color you opt for in addition to the navy seen here, like solid red, pink and black, or metallic silver or gold. This vegan leather bag can dress up any look you pair it with, though the backpack style keeps things a bit casual. Available colors: 5

10 This Classic Mini Backpack In A Sweet, Pale Pink Hue Amazon Michael Kors Erin Small Convertible Backpack $95 See On Amazon How darling is this mini backpack from Michael Kors? Crafted from supple pebbled leather, this bag is extra versatile as its straps can zip together to be worn across your body, or even as a belt bag. Any way you wear it, it’ll offer just the right amount of storage space with three inner pockets and one in front. If you don’t love the pastel pink, you can go with black, gray, cream, or a logo-print version — or go even bolder with canary yellow adorned with multi-sized studs. Available colors: 5