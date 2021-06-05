While backpacks have long been a classroom staple, the more fashion-forward backpack purse has also become a fixture on runways and street style looks over the years. This isn’t exactly surprising, since the best backpack purses straddle the line between extreme utility and cool, casual style, providing an easy and aesthetic way to carry your belongings. If you’re ready to dip a shoulder or two into this hands-free bag trend, this edit is here to make the process easier, with 11 backpack purses that are so chic it’s hard to believe they’re incredibly convenient, too.

Like all handbags, backpack purses come in a range of sizes that can hold anything from a few small essentials to an entire laptop. Some options have lots of handy pockets to help with organization, while travel-friendly backpacks boast pockets on the back of the bag, which are extra secure since they can’t be accessed while you’re wearing it. Keep an eye out for other handy features that might suit your needs as well, such as straps that can be added, removed, or adjusted to convert your backpack into a tote, shoulder, or cross-body bag.

Backpack purses are incredibly versatile, so feel free to style them however you’d like. That said, neutral-colored leather, gold hardware, or a quilted pattern might be better if you need a purse that’s appropriate for the office, while suede, fringe, or studs juxtapose perfectly with this season’s nap dress trend or flared ‘70s-inspired jeans. Clear, bright, or light-reflecting styles swing the scale towards casual, whether you choose to pair these options with the latest in athleisure or distressed black denim.

No matter how you style them, the best backpack purses listed below are the perfect way to complete any outfit, and have plenty of space for all your essentials.

1. A Casual Everyday Backpack Purse

If you’re looking for a backpack purse that’s understated enough to go with any daytime look but chic enough to take out to dinner, this Relic by Fossil bag is perfect. The bag’s subtly textured PVC leather and laid back aesthetic should go with any look you’d like, plus the shoulder straps are adjustable to allow for a customized fit. Best of all, the bag is actually super functional, with three exterior pockets (one of which has a zip closure and one with a flap) and three interior pockets (one of which zips shut) in addition to the main zippered pocket. This makes it easy to keep all your small essentials organized as you go about your day. The bag comes in black or brown for a truly classic look, but you can opt for colors ranging from yellow to pale blue or even leopard print, if you really want to make a statement.

2. A Minimalist Backpack Purse That Comes In Lots Of Colors

Sleek, clean design is the name of the game with this backpack purse from Nevenka. The pebbled PU leather is soft and thick, and it even comes in a dozen different colors to suite your personal style, whether you’re in search of a gentle gray or bold red. The bag is smooth, not slouchy, with a decorative seam in front, along with a zippered pocket. The back of the bag features another pocket that’s sized perfectly for your phone, along with two adjustable straps. The bag also has lots of pockets inside its main compartment, two of which zip securely, so you can really keep your items organized — Amazon reviewers suggest it’s big enough for items like notebooks, makeup, and wallets. It clearly checks all the boxes for lots of reviewers, since it has more than 8,000 reviews on the site and a 4.5-star overall rating

3. A Clear Backpack Purse For Athleisure Devotees

Nothing says sporty-chic like adidas, and this clear mini backpack from the brand is here to prove it. Pair the translucent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) bag with any sort of activewear to really lean into the latest athleisure trends, but it would honestly look just as good with denim. In addition to the main compartment, the bag has a front zippered pocket, plus a small interior pocket and key fob. The straps, which are made from jacquard webbing and feature a repeating adidas logo, are adjustable. The bag comes in a clear, black, and white color combo, or a pale blue-tinted translucent design with orange and off-white details.

4. A Quilted Leather Backpack Purse You Can Dress Up Or Down

Made from super soft leather, this Vera Bradley bag has quilting on the front pocket, giving it a chic, timeless appeal that you could style for the office or wear literally anywhere. With a hidden cell phone pocket and two side pockets, the exterior of the bag has a number of ways to keep your items readily available, plus two adjustable shoulder straps. The interior of the purse features the brand’s signature printed fabric, along with three slip pockets and two pen or pencil pockets. Amazon users report that the bag is bigger than many purses, but still smaller than your average backpack, so it’s super versatile. It comes in a handful of different colors.

5. A Convertible Backpack Purse That Doubles As A Tote Bag

If you adore a good tote, you’ll love this convertible backpack purse, which has an adjustable, removable strap so it can function as a tote or shoulder bag in addition to a backpack. Like any good tote bag, this backpack can fit a ton of stuff — which means it’s both useful and in line with the oversized bag trend. The main compartment has a padded sleeve for laptops up to 14 inches, plus two slip pockets, one zippered pocket, and a few pen loops. A generous slip pocket and a phone pocket with a zip closure make the exterior convenient, too. The high-quality vegan leather comes in red, brown, and black, all of which have adjustable straps.

6. A Suede Backpack Purse With Fringe Tassels

Hippie-chic meets rock ‘n roll with this genuine suede backpack purse from The Fix, which comes in both black and brown. It has a drawstring closure with tassels on the end, plus a magnetic flap closure that’s topped with a few rows of shiny metal studs. The handle, flap, and adjustable shoulder straps are made from vegan leather, which contrasts nicely with the soft suede of the bag’s body. The bag’s interior is unstructured save for a small zippered pocket, but according to the brand, it can fit a tablet, wallet, cosmetics pouch, and any other small essentials — perfect for everyday carrying.

7. A Quilted, Bucket-Style Backpack Purse With Chain Straps

Crafted from quilted vegan leather, this bucket-style backpack purse is an absolute classic. The straps are made from two-tone metal chains that instantly polish any look while adding some edge, and the bag itself comes in several different colors, including some always-timely metallic shades and trendy bi-colored options. The unstructured purse is best for small essentials, like a wallet and a few makeup items, but the drawstring closure and magnetic button should keep everything securely inside the bag.

8. An Understated Backpack Purse Made From Buttery Soft Leather

If you’re looking for something simple but luxe, this MICHAEL Michael Kors backpack purse truly delivers. The bag is made from sumptuous pebbled leather, with gold hardware that adds a little flash to the zip closures for the backpack’s two exterior pockets (one that wraps around the top of the bag, and one that circles around the bottom), as well as the zip closure for its main compartment. Inside, there’s a logo-studded lining with four pockets, one of which zips shut. Amazon users say the bag is roomy enough to fit an iPad — great for daily use while traveling or going about your everyday life.

9. An Anti-Theft Backpack Purse With A Removable Shoulder Strap

This vegan leather backpack purse might look simple and streamlined, but it’s full of hidden features that make it super versatile. Wear it as a backpack with adjustable straps, or utilize the additional detachable strap to sling it over one shoulder. Use the two front pockets to hold notebooks or smaller items, stick a small water bottle in one of the side pockets, or stash your tablet in the backpack’s main compartment, which you access through the zipper on the back of the bag — a smart feature that’s designed to protect your items from theft since it can’t be accessed while you’re wearing the bag. If light blue isn’t your preferred color, the backpack comes in a ton of colors and styles, including two-tone and vintage vegan leather.

10. A Backpack Purse With A Luminous Geometric Design

If you want a backpack purse that makes a statement, this geometric-patterned backpack is just the ticket — the colors are dark and subdued in regular daylight, but shimmer with bright, beautiful colors when hit with artificial lights, especially in a dark room. The adjustable straps help you get a comfortable fit, and the pack is structured so that it holds its shape when you put it down, too. It’s a pretty spacious bag, capable of holding bigger items like a 13-inch laptop in the larger main pocket, while three interior pockets provide room for smaller items as well. To keep your belongings safe, it closes securely with a drawstring and a flap with a buckle closure. If you like the design, you can also buy the bag bundled with a wallet and/or crossbody bag with the same geometric pattern, or you can choose between a number of styles to purchase individually, like a large tote or a clutch. A few different colors are available as well.

11. A Leather Backpack Purse You Can Also Wear As A Cross-Body Bag

There’s no denying that a cross-body bag is an essential part of any purse collection, which is why this bag from The Sak is the ultimate in hands-free convenience. The strap is adjustable, so you can sling it over your shoulders like a backpack, or wear across your body instead. In terms of aesthetics, it also has a rugged, hippie-chic appeal, with rivets and cross-stitch details to add interest to the soft leather. The purse is on the compact side (Amazon reviewers report it can fit a wallet, phone, and some additional small items), but it has a few handy pockets to keep you organized. The main compartment has a few slip pockets and one zippered pocket, while the exterior of the bag has zip pockets on the front and back. The bag comes in brown with gold-toned hardware, or in black with silver-toned hardware.