Remember those tie-dye loungewear pieces that took over your Instagram feed in 2020? Or the billowy nap dresses that made you feel like you walked straight out of an episode of Bridgerton? Well, there’s a new loungewear trend taking over the living rooms — and bedrooms — of It girls everywhere. Meet lounge lingerie: Somewhere in between traditional loungewear and silky, sensual lingerie, these pieces are here to bring a major upgrade to your at-home wardrobe.

As cozy as your fave sweatpants are, it’s certainly hard not to swoon over these silky sets. And the best part is that all of the lounge lingerie pieces curated below are comfortable enough to spend the whole day in. (Yes, this lingerie isn’t just relegated to nighttime wear.) Since these gorgeous fabrics are silky soft — quite literally in many cases — you’ll feel as amazing as you’ll look. What more could you want in your loungewear?

Now that you’re ready to throw your sweatpants to the back of your closet and dive headfirst into a silky style haul, scroll on to see and shop 15 chic and comfy lounge lingerie pieces. Go on and channel those “Old Hollywood star at home” vibes, darhhling.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Budget: A Stylish Staple Set You can never go wrong with a little black coordinating set. For $40, Mapalè has won the award for best in budget in the lounge lingerie game. You can easily mill about in this all day (and night) long, especially in the warmer months. Stylish and a true intimates staple, you simply can’t go wrong. Mapalé Two Piece Pajama Set. Top and Shorts 7318 $41 View product

Best Splurge: A Luxe Lace Slip Dress If one is to splurge on some lingerie, let it be La Perla. As an intimates investment piece, you surely will never forget the first time you slip this beauty on. A macrame lace slip dress is a true lingerie classic, and, if there is one thing I’ve learned, it’s to invest in pieces that will stand the test of time. La Perla Petite Macrame Slip Dress $933 View product

A Must-Have Bralette Nothing bridges the gap between comfort and sensuality quite like a little lacy bralette. This one from Beverly Hills Lingerie features scallop lace trim, adjustable straps, and a soft spandex-blend fabric that offers just the right amount of stretch. Beverly Hills Lingerie Enigma Bralette $55 View product

This Striped Jersey Shorts Set Oh-so-cozy, this shorts set has that lived-in feel even with the tags still on. The lined jersey bralette boasts a lacy back panel, while the reversed yarn-dyed shorts feature matching lace trim at the hem. Crafted from 100 percent cotton, this is one set you’ll never want to take off. ASTARS Feather Bralette $55 View product ASTARS Flutter Shorts $92 View product

A Bar-To-Bedroom Top A satin lace camisole this soft and pretty can serve dual purposes: Its barely-there feel makes it ideal to wear to bed, but you can also pair it with some high-waisted jeans or a skirt and wear it out to the bar. A true style win/win, if you ask me. Beverly Hills Lingerie Fussy Top $42 View product

Not Your Grandma’s Nightgown Gone are the days where nightgowns are reserved for the elderly crowd. A silky chemise is now officially a must-have item for your lounge lingerie collection. It couldn’t be easier to throw on, yet it’s stylish enough to feel like you actually got dressed today. TBH, I want one in every color. Skin Terra Silk Chemise $220 $132 View product

A Pajama Party-Worthy Set A pop of bubble-gum pink adds fun and vibrancy to this otherwise-classic silk matching pajama set. Details like feminine ruffle trim and a seersucker waist serve as additional unique touches. You can also mix and match the pieces with other items already in your arsenal. Morgan Lane Libra Bra Pajama Top $198 View product Morgan Lane Rickie Sleep Shorts $158 View product

Here For The Sheer A sheer chemise makes for a special addition to anyone’s lingerie collection. Whether you opt to wear it over a matching bra and panty set, under a robe, or go bare, it feels wholly sensual even if you’re just binge watching on the couch all day. Hanky Panky Retro Plunge Chemise in Black $79 View product

Fashion-y Feather Details Does sleepwear count as lingerie? Well, whether or not you store PJs in your lingerie drawer, this set from Sleeper couldn’t be cuter. With feathered details at the cuffs and ankles, it’s very much giving those Old Hollywood glamour vibes. Set the scene now: you’re in your Sleeper set, cozy slippers, face mask on, and a bowl of your snacks in arms reach. A night-in has never felt so luxurious. Sleeper Party long pajama $354 View product

A Romantic Robe When you want to add an extra layer to your new loungewear attire, a romantic (and impossibly soft) robe is surely the answer. I love this mini robe for its silky finish and short silhouette, and its basic black hue means it’ll go with everything in your lingerie drawer if you’re looking to pair it with a set. I recommend a bralette that boasts a vibrant pop of color, like this wireless and padded bralette from Hanky Panky. Fleur du Mal Black Angel Sleeve Robe $295 View product Hanky Panky Padded Crossover Bralette in Pink Multi $78 View product

A Lacy Camisole Hanky Panky’s signature stretch lace makes this lace camisole perfect loungewear. With a V-neckline, scalloped lace trim, and all-over sheer lace, it hits that sensual-comfortable sweet spot. And since it’s available in both beige and black, it’s a great versatile piece. (You should also snag the matching “Girlkini” panties, which feature full coverage for all-day wear.) Hanky Panky Signature Lace V-Neck Cami $52 $36 View product Hanky Panky Signature Lace Girlkini Underwear $35 $25 View product

The Sweetest Sleep Dress I’m squealing with delight over this sickeningly sweet sleep dress. Crafted from a silk blend, it features plenty of playful details like tie straps, ruffles, and a petite peekaboo cutout on the side of the bust. Morgan Lane Rosemarie Sleep Dress $248 View product

