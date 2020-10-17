35 Pairs Of Sweatpants & Leggings That Pass For Regular Pants

If you’re someone who can hardly wait to take off your jeans from the moment you wriggle them on, you already know the value of leggings or sweatpants that look like regular pants. Because you can get away with wearing them in situations where “real pants” are typically required, owning a few great pairs means you’ll never have to sacrifice comfort for style again. Of course, finding leggings and sweatpants that can actually pass for regular pants is easier said than done — but that's where this handy roundup comes in.

Ahead, you'll find a range of sweatpants, joggers, and leggings for practically any occasion, from days at the the office to nights on the town to more formal occasions and more. Whether it’s because they’re cut like classic trousers or made of stretchy, durable leather, each pair was selected because it bears a striking resemblance to more traditional, polished pants. To make things easier still, every pick on this list is available on Amazon Fashion, so if you're a Prime member, you'll qualify for free, two-day shipping and hassle-free returns.

Ready to give your high-waisted denim a break? Read on to see the joggers, leggings, and sweats that'll revolutionize your wardrobe.

1 A Pair Of Vegan Leather Joggers That Are Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon [BLANKNYC] Vegan Drawstring Jogger $71 See on Amazon Premium-quality, buttery vegan leather elevates the look of these chic joggers from Blank NYC. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with an ankle-grazing crop and drawstring waist, their near-endless versatility practically guarantees that they'll become a favorite in your wardrobe for years to come. Available sizes: 24 — 31

2 These Comfy, Stretchy Joggers In A Professional-Looking Print Amazon ALWAYS Drawstrings Jogger Sweatpants $17 See on Amazon A high-rise waist and classic plaid print gives these drawstring-waist joggers a professional, polished look. Add a blazer and ankle boots to dress them up for work, or throw them on with a cropped tee for an effortless casual-cool look. It's worth noting that these literally come in too many colors, prints, and styles to count, including tie-dye and camo. Available sizes: S — 3X

3 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings Made Of Soft Faux Suede Amazon Lyssé Hi Waist Suede Legging $98 See on Amazon The only thing better than buttery suede pants that fit you like a glove? These Lyssé suede leggings, which not only look authentic and fit like they've been expertly tailored to your body, but also feel far more comfortable than real suede — and are so much easier to care for. Made with four-way stretch and a built-in smoothing panel, reviewers say their supportive fit feels comparable to shapewear leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Best-Selling Leggings Made Of A Thick, Ponte Knit Fabric Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 See on Amazon Because these leggings are made of a thick, stretchy, ponte knit fabric, they feel far more substantial than most basic leggings, and more like "real" pants. That said, they feel at least as comfortable as your standard leggings — in fact, many reviewers find them even more comfortable because they feel more supportive and don't slip down at the waist. "They are like your favorite yoga pants or leggings — mixed with just the right amount of body shaping— that are dressy enough for work or a night out," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: XXS — XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long)

5 A Pair Of Classic Cotton Leggings With A Bootcut Fit Amazon Yummie Jodi Boot Cut Cotton Legging $37 See on Amazon A bootcut leg is a surprisingly effective way to make these classic shapewear leggings look more like fitted black jeans or dress pants. Made of breathable cotton blended with a generous percentage of spandex, reviewers say they keep their shape all day long and never appear see-through. "Very high-quality material," one person noted, adding, "If you're on the fence about paying over a certain amount for leggings, don't be afraid. The material is what makes the price worth it." Available sizes: XS — XL

6 The Ultra-Comfy Jeggings That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings $18 See on Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about these stretchy knit jeggings, singing their praises in nearly 1,000 glowing five-star reviews. Fans seem to love virtually everything about them, noting that their discreet elastic waist doesn't dig in or slip down, and that despite their soft, stretchy fabric, they don't look "cheap" like some jeggings can. "I absolutely love these jean leggings!" one reviewer gushed. "They seriously look like jeans, but they are the most comfortable pants I have ever worn, even more comfortable than leggings." Available sizes: S — 2X

7 These Faux Leather Leggings That Are Perfect For Nights Out Amazon Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings $90 See on Amazon Leather anything tends to look elevated, and these luxe leggings from Commando are far from an exception. Made of smooth, stretchy faux leather with a hidden, high-rise waistband and subtle compression fit, their sleek silhouette makes them look like "real" leather pants — but of course, these feel more comfortable and unrestrictive. Available sizes: XS — 3X

8 A Pair Of Pretty Belted Joggers That You Can Definitely Wear To Work Amazon Bailey 44 Cropped Jogger $90 See on Amazon These cropped joggers from Bailey 44 look polished enough to go where no joggers have gone before — think holiday parties, dinners out, or even a more conservative office setting. Featuring cinched ankles and side pockets, the sash belt adds a polished finish (and highlights your waist with a pretty bow!). On the other hand, the relaxed fit means they're super comfortable, so don't be surprised if you find yourself dressing them down for more casual occasions, too. Available sizes: XS — L

9 These Comfy & Affordable Joggers That Come In Tons Of Polished Prints Amazon SweatyRocks Tie High Waist Striped Plaid Pants $21 See on Amazon A windowpane print lends unexpected polish to these otherwise classic jogger pants, which have cuffed ankles, a slim fit, and a high-rise drawstring waist. They'll be perfect for a whole range of casual outfits, but the timeless print means they're surprisingly easy to dress up, too — paired with ankle boots and a turtleneck or blazer, you could probably even get away with wearing them to work. Available sizes: XS — XL

10 A Pair Of Stretchy Pull-On Jeggings With Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $21 See on Amazon People are nothing short of obsessed with these pull-on knit jeggings; in fact, they've been awarded over 1,500 glowing reviews thus far. It's not hard to see why they're so popular — unlike so many other jeggings, fans say these truly can pass for authentic pants, yet still retain all the comfort of leggings. Plus, they come in lots of versatile colors, prints, and denim washes, including the work-ready herringbone style pictured above. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long)

11 These Karl Lagerfeld Leggings That Look Like Perfectly Tailored Dress Pants Amazon Karl Lagerfeld Paris Cotton Twill Legging $65 See on Amazon The fashion world lost an icon with Karl Lagerfield's passing — but at least the beloved Chanel designer's legacy lives on, as these sleek twill leggings from his namesake label make clear. The slim "cigarette" fit exudes timeless French-girl style, while the exposed zippers at the hips add another stylish touch. Très chic! Available sizes: XXS — XL

12 A Pair Of Cute Plaid Joggers With A Paperbag-Style Waist Amazon ShoSho Loose Fit Jogger Harem Pants $20 See on Amazon Style these paperbag-waist joggers with a pretty top and heels, and nobody will even suspect that they're essentially baggy sweatpants. From the tapered legs to the preppy plaid print, everything about them feels timeless and polished — but a comfy elastic waistband and lots of added stretch mean they're far more comfortable than you'd guess by looking at them. "So soft, comfortable, high-waisted, decent-sized pockets," one reviewer reported, adding, "I've washed them at least 10 times now and they still feel brand new." Available sizes: S — XL

13 These Comfy J Brand Jogger-Jeans You'll Wind Up Wearing Constantly Amazon J Brand Arkin Joggers $228 See on Amazon J-Brand's Arkin joggers are the type of easy wardrobe staple you'll never get tired of wearing. Comfy and versatile, the chino-style pants will go with practically everything in your closet, making them easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. They're made of a lightweight stretch weave fabric, with zippers and ribbed cuffs at the ankles, welt pockets in the back, and spacious pockets at the sides. Available sizes: 23 — 32

14 A Pair Of Cropped Denim Leggings Sold In Five Neutral Washes Amazon HUE Essential Denim Jean Capri Leggings $39 See on Amazon HUE is known for making durable, high-quality tights and leggings at a surprisingly affordable price point, and the brand's popular denim capri leggings certainly live up to that reputation. Reviewers love how they're super stretchy and thicker than most jeggings, which helps them keep their shape all day long. "I'm obsessed with these capris," one person gushed. "They fit perfectly, can be dressed up or down, and are extremely comfortable." What more could you need? Available sizes: XS — 3X

15 These Chic Plaid Leggings That Look Polished Enough For Work Amazon HUE Loafer Skimmer Legging $40 See on Amazon Pinup-inspired zipper details and a preppy plaid print work together to give these ankle-length HUE leggings a polished, sophisticated look. Featuring a high-rise waist and a slim, tailored fit, they'll look perfect with pumps and a crisp white blouse for work, or you can pair them with a retro band tee and chunky combat boots for a cool, casual look that's a bit a grungy. Available sizes: XS — 3X

16 These Power Stretch Leggings With A Super Smooth, Supportive Fit Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Essential Power Stretch Legging $52 See on Amazon So many subtle details make these Calvin Klein leggings look more polished than most: there's the substantial, ultra stretchy fabric, which lends a sleek, smooth fit; the tonal seams down the legs, which create the look of slim-fit dress pants; and the wide, flat waistband, which is made of smoothing elastic. "Best leggings I have ever owned," one reviewer gushed. "I originally bought these for airport athleisure wear, but they were so high-quality that I ended up pulling them off at work!" Available sizes: XS — XL

17 A Pair Of Splurge-Worthy Culottes That Look & Feel Luxurious Amazon Vince Pull On Culottes $158 See on Amazon Vince is known for making classic, understated pieces that exude effortless luxury — and these stunning culottes are a perfect example of that. Silky-soft, slinky, and satisfyingly flowy, the gorgeous blue satin crepe they're made with has only the subtlest hint of sheen. They're polished enough for work, comfy enough to lounge in, and chic enough to impress even your most style-conscious friends — now if only they were available in about a dozen more colors. Available sizes: XS — XL

18 These Utility-Style Joggers That Look Effortlessly Cool Amazon Goodthreads Stretch Chino Utility Jogger Pant $33 See on Amazon These utility-style joggers are just as versatile as classic chino pants — in other words, they'll pair well with just about everything in your closet, and are equally perfect for work and weekends alike. Made of a stretchy, twill-like cotton fabric, they're super comfy and unrestrictive, yet still have a slim fit that prevents them from looking sloppy. Factor in the functional front and back pockets, and you'll more than likely end up buying all four colors. Available sizes: 0 — 18

19 A Pair Of Levi's Jogger Jeans With A Cute Bow Belt Amazon Levi's Belted Jet Set Joggers $60 See on Amazon A self-tie belt and solid black wash gives these Jet-Set joggers a slightly dressy look, but they can still be dressed down for any casual occasion. Note that they also come in olive green and a deep, Burgundy red, if you already have enough black bottoms. Available sizes: XS — XL; 16 — 24

20 These Cool Cargo Joggers That'll Become Your New Go-Tos Amazon Joe's Jeans Cargo Jogger Pant $107 See on Amazon These utility-style joggers have an effortlessly cool, military-inspired look, but their cotton, lyocell, and rayon construction makes them as comfortable as your favorite sweats. Made of lightweight twill in a muted shade of army green, they're outfitted with six pockets, including roomy cargo pockets at each side. Pair them with combat boots and a simple black crop top to channel Kim Possible, or wear them with a chunky, oversized sweater for the perfect fall outfit. Available sizes: 23 — 31

21 A Pair Of Comfy Pull-On Jeggings That Won't Stretch Out Throughout The Day Amazon HUE Essential Denim Leggings $38 See on Amazon HUE's leggings and tights are famous for being exceptionally high-quality for the price, so it's no surprise that their jeggings are just as good. Featuring a pull-on waist with a faux fly and functional back pockets, they come in lots of fun colors, including black, white, and a cotton-candy pink. Available sizes: S — 3X (short, regular, long)

22 These Comfy Joggers That Look Surprisingly Polished Amazon Hanna Nikole Plus Size Casual Jogger Pants $28 See on Amazon These joggers look more like classic cargo pants pants than sweatpants, thanks to details like a functional fly, roomy cargo pockets, and belt loops. But don't worry — they still have the comfort you associate with athleisure wear, thanks to an easy, unrestrictive fit, stretchy fabric, and a discreet elastic panel hidden at the back of the waistband. Available sizes: 16 — 24

23 A Pair Of Slouchy-Chic Joggers Made Of Eco-Friendly Lyocell Amazon Daily Ritual Lyocell Welt-Pocket Jogger $28 See on Amazon These slouchy-chic joggers look like they might be linen, but they're actually made of 100% lyocell, the naturally breathable fabric that's been touted as the holy grail of sustainable fabrics by brands like Reformation. Featuring four functional pockets and an easy, unrestrictive fit, they're sure to earn a regular rotation in your collection of casual staples, but they're also surprisingly easy to dress up, with the right shoes and accessories. Available sizes: 4 — 16

24 These Luxuriously Soft Culottes You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Culotte Pant $29 See on Amazon Almost all culottes tend to be on the comfy side, but the fact that this pair is made of Daily Ritual's impossibly soft terry fabric takes things a step further. Featuring a classic, flowy silhouette and a comfy stretch waistband, the pants are the best kind of timeless basic you could own. "I wear them to my office now. Comfortable all day long," one reviewer shared, adding, "Great for travel, too, because they are soft, smooth, and not binding, yet the wide-leg line looks elegant and sophisticated on." Available sizes: XS — XXL

25 The Best-Selling Levi's With Over 5,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $22 See on Amazon The fact that certain styles of Levi's jeans have reached cult-like levels of popularity is nothing new. Still, the sheer passion people have for the brand's pull-on skinny jeans is pretty impressive — on Amazon alone, the jeans have more than 5,000 five-star reviews, with fans calling them "magical" and the "best jeans ever." Made of ultra stretchy denim with an discreet elastic waistband, they're super comfy, yet really do look like authentic denim jeans. What's not to love? Available sizes: 2 — 20 (short, medium, long)

26 These Versatile Pull-On Pants That Are Perfect For Work Amazon Chic Classic Collection Plus Size Stretch Pull-On Pant $18 See on Amazon Made of a comfy, stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, these pull-on pants can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. Plus, they cost less than $30 — so why not stock up? Available sizes: 18-26 (including petite)

27 A Pair Of Levi's Jogger-Jeans In A Cool Camo Print Amazon Levi's Jet Set Jogger Jeans $40 See on Amazon Levi's Jet-Set joggers are basically the perfect casual pants. They're comfy, versatile, and effortlessly cool, not to mention super durable and easy to care for. Made of a lightweight cotton-viscose blend with a touch of added stretch, they have front and back pockets, elastic cuffs at the ankles, and a stretchy waist that can be adjusted with a drawstring. If you don't see your size, don't worry — you can find more options in the same camo print here. Available sizes: XS — XL; 16 — 24

28 These Travel-Friendly Pants That Are Practically Identical To Lululemon's Amazon AJISAI Travel Pants $31 See on Amazon Somewhere between sweatpants, slacks, and joggers, Ajisau refers to these as "travel pants" — and while they're certainly great for a lot more than just traveling, they are pretty perfect for long flights and car rides. They're made of a soft, substantial, workout-friendly fabric, with roomy pockets, a comfy elastic waist, and a versatile straight-leg silhouette that's cropped at the ankle. Reviewers are super impressed by the quality for the price, with multiple people noting that they're virtually identical to Lululemon's popular On The Fly pants. Available sizes: XS — XL (24-inch or 27-inch inseam)

29 A Pair Of Linen-Like Joggers That Look Amazing On Everyone Amazon Dokotoo Elastic Waist Comfy Jogging Jogger Pants with Pockets $25 See on Amazon Comfy and chic, these high-waisted joggers are practically guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe. Pair them with a crop top and heels for a get-together with friends, or with a slinky silk button-down for an effortlessly chic work outfit. No matter how you style them, you'll love the roomy pockets, the relaxed, unrestrictive fit, and their lightweight, breathable feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 These Popular Jeggings That Come In Tons Of Lengths, Washes, & Sizes Amazon WallFlower Juniors Irresistible Denim Jegging Jeans $16 See on Amazon These skinny jeggings have nearly 2,000 glowingly positive reviews on Amazon, and that number is still climbing at a pretty impressive rate. Fans say they're well-made, comfortable, and expensive-looking, with multiple people noting how the design embroidered on the back pockets gives them an authentic denim look. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes, and washes, that it's super easy to find your ideal pair. Available sizes: 0 — 24 (short, regular, long)

31 A Pair Of Super Stretchy Leggings With A Flared, Ankle-Length Crop Amazon Splits59 Raquel Crop Leggings $84 See on Amazon These chic kick-flare leggings from Splits59 are a cropped version of the LA-based label's best-selling Raquel leggings. Like the full-length originals, they're made of a soft, four-way stretch fabric, so they're great for workouts and lounging around the house. But the high-rise waist and sleek, distraction-free design makes them super easy to dress up, too — add some stiletto ankle boots and a cool bomber jacket, and you'll have the perfect effortless outfit for a night out on the town. Available sizes: XS — L

32 These Stretchy Knit Jeggings That Come In Lots Of Cute Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Stretch Knit Jegging $22 See on Amazon Even the most discerning of legging enthusiasts will be impressed by how comfortable these knit jeggings are, especially considering how much they look like regular skinny jeans. They come in lots of stylish colors, washes, and prints, so you may want to consider stocking up on several pairs. Available sizes: 0 — 20

33 These Metallic Wide-Leg Trousers That Are SO Comfy Amazon GRACE KARIN Loose Elastic Wide Leg Pants $29 Perfect for your next party, these wide-leg pants from Grace Karin will have you looking super fashionable, but feeling like you’re in your favorite pajama bottoms. Sold in three colors, they feature a wide, elastic waistband and ultra-flowy legs that pair especially well with stiletto pumps or sandals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Ultra Comfy Culottes That Are Worth Buying In Multiple Colors Amazon Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit Culotte Pants $19 See on Amazon Once you own these "Seven-Day knit culottes," you'll see for yourself just how apt the name is. Versatile, chic, and about as comfy as it gets, they're quite literally a work-appropriate version of your favorite sweatpants. They also come in lots of great colors, including merlot, khaki, and a pretty shade of green — just don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: 12 — 40

