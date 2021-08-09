8 Hydrating Face Masks That Deliver A Supermodel-Worthy Glow

ICYMI: the beauty world is hooked on glowy, ultra-dewy skin (blame it on Hailey Bieber) — and no, the obsession isn’t fading away anytime soon. In fact, if you search “how to get glowy skin,” you’ll be left with hundreds, if not thousands, of product suggestions and tips. This, of course, can make things feel more complicated than they need to be. As it turns out, all you need as a good entry point into the current skin care craze is a quality hydrating face mask. Read: In as little as a few minutes, you can get a supermodel-worthy glow.

As you begin your quest for dewy, smooth-as-butter skin, there are a few hero hydrating ingredients you’ll want to keep your eyes open on. First off, arguably the most beloved among dermatologists and beauty enthusiasts alike is hyaluronic acid, which works to attract and retain moisture in the skin, and in turn, gives it a plump, radiant appearance. Fun fact: Hyaluronic acid is known to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water (NBD). Next up, keep your eyes peeled for glycerin — aka, an all-star ingredient when it comes to moisturizing and removing excess dirt and oil from the skin. Additionally, other hydrators to look out for include ceramides, squalane, and polyglutamic acid.

Sold on a hydrating face mask for a glowy complexion? Below, find eight products that will give lackluster skin a much-needed dewiness.

Chantecaille Hibiscus Smoothing Mask

Formulated with extracts of papaya and fresh grapefruit, plus flower acids derived from revitalizing hibiscus, Chantecaille Hibiscus Smoothing Mask gently exfoliates the skin to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion. The saccharide isomerate also helps to minimize dry skin. Apply the product for three to 10 minutes and remove with lukewarm water.

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque

If your skin is looking especially dry these days, Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque will help bring it back to life. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this powerful mask provides skin with ultimate hydration. On top of that, this formula also contains lycopene-rich tomato seed lipids, which assist in restoring the skin’s protective barrier to give the complexion a smooth feeling.

Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask

Joanna Vargas has become a household name in the beauty industry — she even wrote a book Glow from Within to share her industry-secret tips with the world. That said, you can trust that the expert’s Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask will leave you with super dewy skin. Packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients like ginkgo biloba leaf extract and olive leaf extract, the hydrating face mask won’t disappoint. Plus, the lovely floral scent is the cherry on top.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

Ask any beauty lover their favorite skin care brands and Dr. Barbara Sturm will no doubt top the list thanks to its effective product lineup — and, the brand’s face mask is no exception. Made with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile as well as kaolin for a smooth feel, your skin is going to soak up this mask.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask

You just need to carve out 10 minutes of your day to use the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask. Formulated with hero ingredients such as glycerin and bifidus, this fast and effective product provides all the results you want from a mask — hydration, smoothness, and most importantly, radiance.

La Mer The Hydrating Facial

If you’re having trouble squeezing a facial appointment into your jam-packed schedule, La Mer The Hydrating Facial has you covered. Implement this luxurious product into your at-home routine to give skin a much-needed punch of hydration, thanks to the brand’s star cell-renewing elixir Miracle Broth (which contains transformed sea kelp).

111SKIN Meso Infusion Leave On Hydration Mask

If your complexion is in dire need of a hydration boost, 111SKIN Meso Infusion Leave On Hydration Mask is here to save the day. The best part: You don’t need to wash it off. Apply the product to dry, clean skin and leave on during the day for plump, smooth skin.

Oh K! Avocado Sheet Mask

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a good hydrating face mask. In fact, Oh K! Avocado Sheet Mask will cost you less than $10. Infused with avocado, this sheet mask gives the skin a powerful dose of hydration. Your skin won’t be looking dull whatsoever after using this product.