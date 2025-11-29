When an invitation to go to a fabulous party comes across my desk, I can’t help but feel excited. The lights, bites, cocktails, and of course, the company are what the holiday season is all about. But let’s be honest: It’s also about wanting to look your best. From Friendsgivings to work holiday parties, ’tis the season for a booked up social calendar and a photo-worthy outfit for the ’gram. The easiest way to dazzle your friend group? With a festive holiday top, obviously. No, I’m not referring to an ugly Christmas sweater (or anything knitted, really), but instead, a tasteful, party-appropriate silhouette that will match any holiday dress code.

If you’ve ever gotten stumped staring at your closet looking for something cool to wear, just know we’ve all been there. Whether you’re in the mood for a bold animal print, dainty bows, or even the simplest satin piece, there’s something that will look stylish, and dare I say, elegant on you. I scoured the Internet for the best options of the season and was pleasantly surprised with how many fun ones are out there right now — no matter your vibe. So the next time you get invited somewhere fun, instead of spiraling because you have nothing to wear, gift yourself one from the wishlist below — it’s guaranteed to get you right into the holiday spirit.

Sandy Liang Amelie Top $395 See on Sandy Liang The Amelie tank top from Sandy Liang is first on the list for two reasons: One, it has the cutest little bows on its square-neckline and two, it’s the ideal shade of red for the holidays. Consider this one editor-approved.

Dries Van Noten Draped Halter Top with Scarf $1,365 See on Bergdorf Goodman The new creative director of Dries Van Noten, Julian Klausner is already making sure to keep the brand’s DNA in tact with this spray-painted check print top with a purple velvet scarf. No notes.

Centre Piece Eden Scarf Top $220 $176 See on Centre Piece Say hello to your new favorite New York-based brand, Centre Piece. Known for their timelessness and versatility (and at an affordable price point!), the Eden Scarf top features the moody wintery palette that I know I’ve been craving. And with its self-tie closure, you can wear it over and over styled in different ways.

KHY Silk Bustier Top $258 See on KHY Kylie Kristen Jenner has done it again. Her latest drop from her clothing label KHY featured a silk leopard bustier top that is fiercely seductive. Oh, and it also comes in black.

Fleur Du Mal Blair Bow Top $448 See on Fleur Du Mal When thinking about the perfect holiday top, Fleur Du Mal was one of the first labels to come to mind. Its founder Jennifer Zuccarini just knows what women want to wear to feel their best and the Blair Bow Top is no exception. Wear it with a matching pair of ivory trousers or style it with a pair of jeans — either works.

Aflalo Auvira Top in Silk $570 See on Aflalo If you’ve been searching for latest up and coming brand, consider it found. Aflalo, which was started by the founder of Reformation, is designing high-quality everyday pieces that are meant to be seen. The Auvira silk halter top (which also comes in ivory) should be your new holiday staple.

Argent Tank $165 See on Argent This Argent tank, that comes in a multitude of different shades, is the minimalist answer to a solid party top. Wear it with a matching silk skirt for the full festive effect.

Helsa The Lace Camisole $248 See on Revolve Want to be a little more risque? Go for the lace see-through camisole from Helsa in black. With its micro thin straps and a body skimming fit, you’ll look snatched for all of your holiday get-togethers.

Róhe One Shoulder Cape Top $680 See on Bloomingdales When in doubt, wear anything draped. This one shoulder cape top from It-girl loved label, Róhe will do the trick. Style it with your go-to black tailored trousers for maximum impact.

Reformation Evelina Velvet Top $148 See on Reformation It wouldn’t be the holidays without something velvet. And while the Evelina top from Reformation checks all of my texture boxes, it’s also got the open back — completely selling me.

By Malene Birger Hetha Top $430 $301 See on Fwrd For a timeless look, opt for the Hetha top by Scandi-favorite label, Malene Birger. With a faux pearl trim and off the shoulder design, your top will have done all the styling and accessorizing work for you.

Aligne Jorja Puff Sleeve Top $215 See on Aligne There’s something about a puff sleeve that feels inherently festive. That’s why this short-sleeve silver number from Aligne made the list. The bigger the sleeve, the better the outfit.

Johanna Ortiz Glimmering Frost Top $995 See on Fwrd Sequins are pretty much as holiday as it gets because of their ability to reflect light. I couldn’t think of a more shining example than the glimmering frost top by Johanna Ortiz.

Oseree Sequined top $325 $260 See on MyTheresa Speaking of sequins, here’s another style that’ll have heads turning. This time, it’s a cropped burgundy silhouette with an exaggerated halter neck. Yes please.