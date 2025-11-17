You can always count on a quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok to discover the season’s hottest fashion pieces. But we’re here to let you in on a little secret: Looking to A-listers’ wardrobes is a much faster, easier way to stay in the sartorial know. (Us editors use Star Style to ID specific products, BTW.) As such, purchasing a celebrity it-item for the coolest person on your list is guaranteed to wow them. Because, hey, if Dua Lipa loves a certain look, how could they not, too?

Speaking of the “Levitating” singer, she’s notoriously ahead of the game when it comes to emerging pieces. Case in point: Lipa fronted a campaign for the beloved Puma Speedcat sneakers last fall, which helped propel the kicks to fashion fame. (She’s also incorporated them into numerous street style outfits.) And don’t sleep on looks from the closets of trendsetters like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, who adore cool-girl brands like Flore Flore and With Jéan.

Suffice it to say, there’s no shortage of celebrity-loved items to surprise your most fashionable friends with this holiday season. From throwback designer bags (hello, the Chloé Paddington) to wallet-friendly jewelry (Jenny Bird’s earrings are a favorite), a full list of products to consider gifting, below.

Freja Caroline Bag Oat $268 $201 See On Freja Stars don’t just carry pricey designer bags. Contemporary accessories label Freja, for instance, has amassed a loyal celebrity fan club, including Katie Holmes, Alix Earle, and Lila Moss. The giftee is sure to get a lot of mileage out of this oat-colored bag.

Celine Bootcut Jeans $1,200 See On Celine Unless you deleted all your social media apps, you’re definitely familiar with these Celine bootcut jeans, first worn by Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. He clearly inspired Rihanna, who was seen donning the same bottoms two months later.

Jenny Bird Icon Hoops $138 See On Jenny Bird If the recipient is loyal to her oversized hoops, add this Jenny Bird iteration to her collection. Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid can’t get enough of their pairs, FYI.

Vivaia Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina $159 See On Nordstrom Should you be shopping for the person who can’t pass up an internet trend, look no further than Vivaia’s Sneakerina silhouette, a hybrid of a sneaker and ballet flat. The look has been endorsed by Hadid, Charli XCX, and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Chloé Paddington Leather Shoulder Bag $2,750 See On Saks Fifth Avenue It seems like every celebrity has set their sights on Chloé’s slouchy Paddington shoulder bag this year, in large part thanks to the boho resurgence.

Yi Collection Pyramid Large Ring $6,450 See On Broken English Jewelry In nearly every paparazzi photo, you’ll find Jennifer Lawrence sporting this chunky emerald ring from Yi Collection. Yes, it’s quite the splurge, but it’s guaranteed to be a have-forever piece in their jewelry box.

Puma Speedcat OG Sneaker $100 See On Revolve Behold, the aforementioned Puma Speedcat kicks. In step with the year’s slim, retro-inspired sneaker trend, these shoes have been spotted on the feet of Lipa, as mentioned, as well as Emily Ratajkowski and Gracie Abrams. And at $100, they won’t break the bank.

Flore Flore Jill Longsleeve $125 See On Flore Flore When it comes to wardrobe basics, none measure up to the options over at Flore Flore — at least, that’s what Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner would tell you. The Rhode founder is fond of this white long-sleeve top, while her bestie loves the brand’s tanks.

Miu Miu Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt $1,470 See On Miu Miu Striped rugby tops have received the celebrity set’s stamp of approval this year, and this Miu Miu style, specifically, is backed by RiRi.