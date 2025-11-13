Ahh, New Year’s resolutions. Like clockwork, as the year draws to a close, many vow to kick any bad habits to the curb and implement more wellness practices into their everyday routines, such as taking more supplements or hitting the gym on a regular basis. Yes, creating a list of ways to improve your well-being is easy. But sticking to them? That’s the real challenge. As such, a health-focused holiday gift will hopefully help anyone in your life achieve their 2026 goals.

Let’s say, for instance, the recipient is planning on redoing their home gym. Should that be the case, Techno’s bench, which comes with an impressive assortment of weights and tools, will make an excellent addition to their new-and-improved workout space, as will Pent’s Swarovski-crystal-covered dumbbells. You can’t go wrong with an at-home sauna, either, especially for those who value a good spa day. With Heat Healer’s dome iteration, which can easily be packed away in under five minutes, they don’t need to leave the house to reap all the benefits of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) and red-light therapy (think reduced stress and radiant skin, among many others).

For a rundown of 10 TZR-approved wellness and health-themed holiday gift ideas, keep scrolling below. New year, new ... them.

Pent Colmia Dumbbells $883 See On Pent Combining exquisite materials and innovative technology, Pent’s Swarovski-studded dumbbells upgrade your fitness routine in a few different ways. Essentially an objet d’art in your home gym, courtesy of the sleek wood, stainless steel, and a touch of sparkle, these weights and matching stand are almost too glam to actually use. However, because they’re boosted with a 3D configurator and augmented reality tools, your future sweat sessions will actually be smarter than ever.

Bose x Kendra Scott Ultra Open Earbuds $350 See On Target The ultimate collab for those who don’t want to choose between innovation and accessorizing, Bose and Kendra Scott teamed up for this Target exclusive that brings a little luxury to your gym time, daily runs, or other on-the-move moments. These mother-of-pearl inlay earbuds turn up the dial on both sound quality and style, so you’ll want to pair them with fashion-forward workout gear for added motivation — plus some really cute sweaty selfies.

Bala Yogi Kit $298 $268 See On Bala Whether you’re an aspiring yogi or someone who’s maintained their practice for decades, this at-home (and on-the-go) set makes every downward dog, boat pose, and savasana a little more blissful. Created by the fitness brand that made wrist and ankle weights seriously chic, Bala’s Yogi Kit has everything needed to strengthen and support your routine, including a “portal-shaped” mat and matching towel, curved blocks that bring you deeper into poses, and of course those aforementioned bangles for added resistance — all designed with the signature minimalist yet playful aesthetic that’s become Bala’s calling card.

Ashley Black Nexcia Luxe Kit $1,099 See On Ashley Black The bestselling FasciaBlaster is back with a major upgrade. Ashley Black’s Nexcia Luxe Kit adds power and customization for a truly elevated recovery experience. Complete with a smart motor, changeable discs (including one supercharged with red light therapy), and an adaptable handle to accommodate different grip, this comprehensive system is aimed at relieving tension, boosting circulation, and even improving skin tone and texture.

Elix Holistic Set $160 See On Elix This collection of holistic herbal supplements contains a curation of blends to give your brain and body the TLC they need, from improved digestion to boosted immunity. Each concentrated concoction in this set is made with organic and ethically sourced ingredients and created to be used on its own or in tandem for a total wellness overhaul.

Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle $739 $624 See On Pvolve Stars like Jennifer Aniston credit their improved power, mobility, and definition to this science-backed fitness method that blends resistance training with functional movement. This comprehensive at-home set includes Pvolve’s signature toning tools like the P.Ball and P.Band in addition to all your other workout essentials, plus streaming access to hundreds of expert-led classes to give you direction and motivation.

Alo Cropped Serenity Coverup $128 See On Alo This celeb-approved athleisure brand (Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson are among its many devoted fans) has earned a reputation for churning out minimalist styles you’ll want to wear in or out of the gym — like this cozy top that pairs with the sweatpants below.

Alo Serenity Wide Leg Sweatpant $128 See On Alo Designed in Alo’s signature Accolade fabric for a polished finish and plush lining, this set is perfect for low impact workouts or wearing after your fitness routine for luxurious comfort and freedom of movement.

Technogym Bench $3,690 See On Technogym Give your home gym an exponential upgrade with this sleek, space-saving, multifunctional bench that combines essential fitness tools with studio-level training. Friendly for all levels and styles — whether you’re working with body weight, resistance training with bands, or lifting heavy — it makes for the perfect workout partner.