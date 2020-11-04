Prepare your suitcases — the holiday travel season is just around the corner. On top of booking your trips and packing your bags, putting together an ensemble for the ride is no easy feat. Yet somehow, celebrities make it seem effortless. As people who spend a fair share of their careers en route from one place to another, those in the Hollywood set take airport and road trip dressing to another level. With looks that feel both chic and comfortable, these A-list stars give lessons in stylish holiday travel outfits. And now, it's time to take note.

This season, take a cue from a stylish celebrity for your next travel look. Tracee Ellis Ross pairs luxe heels with coordinated sweats, adding a sophisticated touch to her low-key ensemble. Hailey Bieber sports oversized jackets and sweatpants to create a cool and casual outfit for when she's on the move. Whether you prefer a comfort-first approach to dressing or you want something that errs on the side of polish, channeling a celebrity-vetted travel look becomes effortless with a few key pieces.

Ready to gear up on new staples? Scroll down to see seven Hollywood stars and their travel-ready looks below, and then shop each outfit for when you head home for the holidays.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Tracee Ellis Ross

When you're traveling for the holidays, you can never go wrong with a set of sweats and a T-shirt. If you want to add an air of polish, swap out your sneakers for chic mules.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Bella Hadid

Opt for a classic '90s-inspired look à la Bella Hadid with a half-zip sweatshirt with black straight-leg pants. You can add to the preppy look with a simple baseball cap.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Zoë Kravitz

A colorful scarf is one of the easiest ways to add a new level of visual excitement to your outfits. Style yours with a long brown coat, jeans, and ankle boots like Zoë Kravitz. With these pieces, you'll have an ensemble that can handle any weather.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Hailey Bieber

Want to wear an outfit with an edge? Pair an oversized leather jacket with easy sweatpants and sneakers for your next road trip.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Kaia Gerber

Anyone who leans into the blanket-but-make-it-fashion aspect to fall and winter dressing will love Kaia Gerber's long wool coat, which is essential for longer trips.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Elsa Hosk

A chunky knit sweater can make hours of travel feel a little more doable — especially when you style it with cozy knit trousers. Elsa Hosk gives her outfit an unexpected twist with chunky sneakers.

Holiday Travel Outfits: Margot Robbie

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with classic high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt. Create a classic airport ensemble like Margot Robbie and wear a longline coat for your outer layer.