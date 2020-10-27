If there’s any brand in the fashion industry changing the way the world looks at casual sweats, it’s DONNI.. The Los Angeles-based brand churned out loungewear collections that sells out as soon as it launches — with virtually infinite waitlists to follow. There’s no doubt the brand’s next drop will carry the same level of excitement. And to Donni. fans' delight, that time is now — on Oct. 27, DONNI.’s Fall 2020 collection will be available for sale on their website.

Alyssa Wasko started DONNI. in 2009 as an accessories brand focusing on silk scarves and hair accessories. However, when the designer added ready-to-wear piece to her repertoire with chic and cozy staples to wear in and out of the house, the brand became a leading force for a new guard of casual basics including the likes of pullovers and sweatpants. Now, she’s introduced a new iteration of loungewear — along with pretty accessories — giving you every reason to expand your collection of luxe, comfortable pieces even further.

DONNI. makes getting dressed and looking good simple with its latest collection, which includes cardigans, bralettes, sweatpants, and shorts to mix and match. According to Wasko, versatility was at the forefront of this collection. “It’s important to me that every DONNI. piece can be worn anywhere, at any time of day,” she tells TZR in an email. “I think you can wear the fall collection at home and then just change your shoes and jewelry when you go out. The sweater material cropped flare pant and matching bralette with an oversized white button down and New Balance sneakers is my go-to for daytime.” For night, Wasko suggests swapping out the button-down for the matching cardigan and sneakers for a chunky heel.

From soft, ribbed-knit colorblocked cardigans to fuzzy quarter-zip sweaters and soft cotton bottoms and scrunchies to match, DONNI’s Fall 2020 collection keeps your comfort at top of mind without compromising style. There are even elevated features like baroque pearl accents and Mother of Pearl Buttons, which put a fresh twist on your loungewear. The result? Effortless clothes that look and feel good.

Whether you plan to live in head-to-toe looks featuring the brand’s newest styles or you’re hoping to incorporate them into the rest of your fall wardrobe (a seamless process), you’ll want to live in each style day-in and day-out.

Head to DONNI.’s website on Oct. 27 to start shopping the latest collection before it all sells out.

