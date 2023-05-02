You have Claire McCardell to thank for the bodysuit. The American designer rose to popularity during the 1950s and is accredited with transforming ballet leotards into everyday wardrobe staples. Over decades, the bodysuit has evolved from its comfortable sportswear origins into the modern styles you see today on everyone from Dua Lipa to Kim Kardashian.

The current bodysuit renaissance can’t be squarely tucked into any one sartorial box — if anything, what constitutes the style has continued to expand within the vernacular. Now, you have brands like Mugler and Nensi Dojaka offering options meant for nights out, with sheer panels, cutouts, and appliqués. Then there are contouring silhouettes designed to accentuate a woman’s body on her own terms from the likes of Nuud and Skims. And some labels focus on using the piece as a simple way to layer, and create smoothing, everyday staples meant to be worn under (or in replacement of) a white tee or tank. If you’re new to bodysuits altogether, or simply want a new version to put in rotation, there’s a whole spectrum of designs to explore.

“[A bodysuit] is a piece that can be worn in so many different ways, making it a great investment for your capsule wardrobe,” says Dāl founder Dana Mortada. The brand sits among those who offer the item as an easy everyday staple. When it comes to picking the right fit, Mortada suggests paying special attention to cut and fabric. “Look for a bodysuit that fits well without being too tight or too loose, and choose a soft, stretchy fabric for maximum comfort.” Whether it’s understated or adventurous, your bodysuit should fit snugly without slipping or rubbing — ease is the whole point, so if you find yourself fidgeting with it through meetings or a night out dancing, something’s not right. “Find something double lined, as this will ensure that ultra sculpting and smoothing factor,” adds Daryl-Ann Denner, founder of Nuuds. “Also, check the seams, if they feel super tight, they will probably cut in.”

Now that you’re armed with expert tips to ensure comfort, you’re ready to explore the wide selection that’s currently shaping the shapewear game. Ahead we’ve highlighted seven bodysuit go-tos worth knowing — from major industry names to up-and-comers.

Mugler

The slinky, cutout bodysuits you can find at Mugler aren’t your average layer-under-anything styles. They’re meant to be shown off — Catwoman style. Try pairing your slinky pick of choice with a pair of equally streamlined leather pants, or even a coordinating pair of cutout leggings. Consider it the new alternative to the naked dress.

Tove

Elegant, clean, and chic. These are words that have been used to describe Tove, the British label that sits at the intersection of minimalism and architectural femininity. The Tess bodysuit is designed to mimic the curves of a billowy blouse but without all the fuss of tucking in a shirt. Pair them with a Toteme jeans or The Row trousers to finish off the look.

Dāl

Dāl is designed to help women build out a timeless collection of quality pieces, including a perfectly stretchy square-neck bodysuit. “One of my favorite ways to style a bodysuit is with high-waisted jeans and an open, oversized button-down shirt,” says Mortada. “It's a nod to the ‘90s but still feels modern and chic.”

Khaite

New York favorite Khaite has become an obsession for those drawn to sophisticated basics with a touch of edge. The brand’s bodysuits can just as easily be paired with jeans as with a silky skirt and a pair of killer heels. Look for the Cerise bodysuit, which is crafted from stretch cotton, giving it a post-ballet class vibe.

Skims

Kim Kardashian launched her Skims line to fulfill her own need for great shapewear, and the brand has consistently maintained a rabid following for its stretchy undergarments, bodysuits included. These styles can easily be worn as a base layer under a sheer dress or top, or styled to be shown off under an open button-down or even solo. The brand offers a wide collection of styles, so consider stocking up on an expansive range.

Nuuds

With sizes ranging up to XXL and 10 neutral shades to choose from, Nuuds is a brand helping to expand the availability of comfortable bodysuits to women of all sizes and skin colors. “I come from a family that ranges from size XS to size XXL, so creating something that could flatter each size was so important to me,” says Denner. Nuuds specializes in a spectrum of bodysuits — from fitted and off-the-shoulder to tanks and tees — so you’re all but sure to find something you’ll love.

Nensi Dojaka

With famous fans like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, Nensi Dojaka is a name to know for sheer dresses and bodysuits (she also won the 2021 LVMH prize, NBD). If you’re on the hunt for a knockout look for nights out and celebratory occasions, Nensi Dojaka is here to provide, with cutouts, sheer panels, and plenty of straps. Try teaming her one-pieces with a slinky skirt, or dress them down with baggy cargo pants and your favorite sneakers.