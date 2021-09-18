As soon as September hits and the temperature drops from a sweltering 90 degrees to a slightly less burning 75, I start thinking about my fall wardrobe. I feel the urge to put away my more colorful pieces in exchange for sleek, tailored silhouettes in muted shades. The problem: This urge also results in a mini panic session, as I realize that I need to re-think my entire wardrobe. This summer, despite constant shopping, I found myself often saying “I have nothing to wear.” Now that fall has arrived, I have a solution — the ever-so versatile contour bodysuit. Incorporating more basics into my wardrobe means more easy styling options, and re-encountering this staple has made a huge difference in my quest to update my fall style.

During one of my daily scrolling sessions on TikTok, I came across several hauls and reviews, particularly for Aritzia’s Babaton Contour Bodysuit. After over 10 videos about this particular item, I made my way to Aritzia’s flagship to see what the hype was about. Suffice to say I was very pleasantly surprised. The most outstanding feature of this style is the way it hugs you without feeling tight — the soft material is so breathable and the stretch quality isn’t apparent, but does allow the fabric to form to your curves for a sleek, simple, yet subtly sexy look.

After spending what felt like hours in the store trying on the bodysuit with different styles of trousers, skirts, and even sweats, I concluded that one was not enough, and I set out on a mission to find similar items with various necklines and varying sleeve lengths.

In my quest, I fell in love with other contouring styles from Skims and Alix NYC, as well as an affordable Zara high-neck bodysuit (that the store literally can’t keep in stock). What I discovered is the mix of fabrics — including, nylon, spandex, and elastane — are what give these styles their snug fit while still remaining soft and comfortable.

Annie Blay

Perfect for those throw on a pair of jeans days, this collection of second-skin bodysuits will make getting dressed this fall so much easier. Whether you’re starting with a long sleeve iteration as the base to layer the rest of your outfit, or pairing a square neck style with your favorite leather pants, you simply can’t create a bad outfit when a basic bodysuit is involved. See below for 10 of my favorite options that you’ll want to live in this fall ... and beyond.

