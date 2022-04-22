This $60 Bandana Top Is About To Be MVP Of Your Closet This Summer

From television to fashion, the 90s and early aughts were iconic to say the least. In fact, they’ve left such a lasting impression on society that a number of trends from the two decades have been experiencing a revival in recent years. Among these style throwbacks is the bandana top — a ‘90s closet staple that celebrities and street style stars like have been resurrecting.

With celebs like Bella Hadid, Chantel Jeffries, and Kendall Jenner all having been spotted wearing this triangle-shaped, figure-baring fashion piece, it’s safe to say that the look is only going to grow in popularity, especially as the weather warms. And if you’re looking to add a bandana top to your wardrobe, I’ve already found the perfect one.

At just $60, this black bandana top from RMDL The Label has those cool-girl, model-off-duty vibes you’ve been looking for. Plus (and this is the best part), it’s extremely versatile. With a sultry, satin-y feel and a delicate halter tie, the shiny black top will pair perfectly with leather pants and dressy sandals for a night out, but also looks great with jeans for a casual day-to-day look.

Ready to add this RMDL The Label bandana top to cart? Here are four ways you can make the most out of this chic piece once it arrives.

For A Brunch Date

This bandana top can be styled casually for all your daytime dates this spring and summer. For an effortlessly cool look, pair the blouse with a pair of light wash high-waisted jeans. The light wash will be the perfect contrast to the black hue. Add some casual sneakers, a pair of gold hoops, and a colorful crossbody, and you’re ready to head out the door.

On breezier days, grab an oversized shirt jacket too — like this rainbow-hued piece below that clocks in at under $100.

For A Night Out

You can easily transform this black bandana top from a day to night look with just a few pieces. Before heading to your favorite cocktail bar, pull on some faux leather leggings and a bedazzled sandal.

Accessorize with a pink crossbody bag and tiny sun hoop earrings for some subtle shine and a pop of color — since that moody black hue goes with everything.

For A Music Festival

With musical festival season upon us, this bandana top will make for some stellar Instagram shots. Plus, its breezy fit will help keep you cool in the desert heat. To get that festival-ready look, pair it with distressed denim shorts and slip on some platform boots. (Those extra inches will give you a better view of your fave performers.)

Earring cuffs and hair jewelry are two festival-perfect finishing touches.

For The Beach

Thanks to its slim profile, this piece is one you can easily fold up and toss in your carry-on. Layer it over a trendy lurex bikini at the beach for the chicest cover-up. (Both these berry and cobalt shades are worth obsessing over.) The ideal accessory? A pair of tiny ‘90s-inspired sunnies.

