While it's not a sport for true adrenaline junkies, for the vintage-obsessed, scoring a rare or unexpected find is its own sort of thrill. For some, it begins as a personal hobby and over time, turns into a business. And today, social media has become an unexpected platform for these brands to build a loyal customer base and to share their latest discoveries. Now, as shopping brick and mortar isn't so readily available, following small, well-curated vintage fashion shops on Instagram is the best way to add a few new (but pre-loved) pieces to your collection.

"The first reason I wear and buy vintage is the quality," says Lauren Moetell, the owner and sole buyer at Mirth Vintage. "Most of the inventory we have at the shops is natural fiber ... silk, wool, cotton, linen ... and very little is a synthetic or synthetic blend." Part of why vintage clothing has been able to stand the test of time is the quality and craftsmanship that went into items from the past. And when you don't have the ability to touch or try on the clothes before you purchase, paying close attention to material and how items fit in photos can help ensure you are purchasing something that will hold up.

In addition to the environmental benefit of buying used pieces over something new, vintage can also offer the chance to connect with the past and modernize it in your own way. "In a world of replicants, it feels one of a kind, you skip the awkward break in period, and because it’s affordable, you can take more risks and experiment with your style without breaking the bank", says Olivia La Roche founder of O. La Roche. She adds, "my mom is a reuse and recycling specialist and I was raised thinking about the impact of consumerism on our planet."

When shopping for vintage its important to note that unlike usual retail, most items don't come in multiples. So, if you see something you absolutely love, moving quickly is the best way to ensure you will get to call the item your own. Below, find ten vintage shops on Instagram to take a look at from the comfort of your own home, right now.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: ReinVintage Collection

ReinVintage Collection is a reliable resource for vintage "It-girl" designer statement pieces. Zena Bryant's clientele includes celebrity stylist Law Roach, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. When asked about the benefits to selling on Instagram Bryant explains, "I’m able to reach celebs and stylist and so many influencers from all over the world with just a press of a button, or a DM message."

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Mirth

With two brick and mortar shops in New York, pre-Coronavirus Mirth had a steady IRL customer base. According to Moetell, Instagram "allows people to see and interact with what our inventory is actually like, before they visit." Scrolling through the feed, Mirth's inventory is full of sleek neutrals, making it a great go-to for any minimalist.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: O. La Roche

O. La Roche is available to shop both via Instagram and via the brand's website. La Roche currently lives in Rome, and before the pandemic she traveled Europe at large to source her incredible vintage finds. If you're in need of vintage designer suits or cool '90s separates, this is the shop for you.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Lucia Zolea

Lucia Zolea offers an incredible selection of vintage bustiers, cardigans, and designer accessories, all with a dreamy, romantic quality. Vintage bustiers and crop cardigans look great with the denim already in your closet, and the chunky chains and earrings will make a great addition to your jewelry collection.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Elia Vintage

Elia Vintage carries and incredible collection of coordinating sets. If you're ever in doubt on how to style your new vintages pieces, the brand's Instagram is filled with inspiration that you can try out IRL.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Na Nin Vintage

Na Nin Vintage has an impressive inventory of belts, high waist denim, and blazers with wide shoulders. Outside of vintage, they also carry a line of in house products as well.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Bum-Cake Vintage

Bum-Cake Vintage has an incredible selection of Victorian-inspired sleepwear and slips in a variety of sizes. The brand's sleepwear is versatile and can be worn during the day as well.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: The Break

The Break has some incredible vintage finds at affordable prices. If you're unable to shop from the Brooklyn store, The Break has an amazing Instagram presence, showcasing shoppable editorial images via Stories.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Deux Birds

Deux Birds inventory is an embodiment of cool '80s prep with vintage Ralph Lauren button ups and sweaters. Perfect for the shopper who loves collegiate-inspired attire.

Vintage Fashion Shops On Instagram: Avec Desire

Avec Desire has a collection of everyday classic vintage-wear. Their offerings include ready to wear and accessories, but also an impressive selection of household items.

