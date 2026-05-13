The line between sports and fashion has never been blurrier. In recent years, cute football and tennis apparel has been in high demand. As such, it was only a matter of time before baseball-inspired looks went mainstream. Something of a slow burn, the trend gained momentum after Zoë Kravitz wore a raglan tee last summer — and now, it’s hitting a fever pitch (no pun intended).

Sure, the newly engaged actor certainly helped put the sporty look back on the map. However, stylist Danielle Cafiero believes the ongoing ‘90s comeback is also fueling the trend. “We’re obviously seeing a massive surge in ‘90s dressing, and along with that comes an updated take on the minimalist high-low uniform that played a major role at the time,” she tells TZR, adding that silhouettes like the baseball raglan tee — a shirt defined by diagonal seams that run from the collar to the underarm, often featuring contrasting sleeves — as well as varsity jackets and rugby polos, are essentially artifacts of the bygone decade.

As for how to style a baseball-inspired look for summer, Cafiero suggests paying close attention to fabric pairings. “The transparency of a sheer skirt or silk short adds a delicate layer that makes a sporty top feel curated,” she notes. “By using a high-impact, low-tension formula, the raglan tee [and other baseball-style tops] acts as the outfit anchor, while the other pieces earn their place through fabric quality and cut.”

Ahead, peruse 10 MLB-inspired pieces, from raglan tees to varsity jackets.

Reformation Noelle Tee $68 See On Reformation Unsurprisingly, Reformation tapped into the raglan tee trend with this white-and-butter-yellow style.

Sporty & Rich Yankees Varsity Jacket $390 See On Shopbop Team this Yankees varsity jacket with a sequin skirt for an unexpected juxtaposition.

Terez Baseball Stitch Quarter Zip Sweatshirt $175 See On Bloomingdale's Comfy and cute, this baseball quarter-zip sweatshirt is bound to become a staple both at home and on the go.

Gorjana Varsity Parker Charm $40 See On Gorjana A small baseball charm is a subtle way to partake in the trend. Wear it as a necklace or add it to a bracelet.

Judith Leiber Baseball Clutch $4,295 See On Judith Leiber Do you need a crystal-covered baseball clutch? Probably not. But is the accent surprisingly chic? Absolutely.

Tibi Perfect Baseball T-Shirt $265 See On Tibi If you prefer oversized silhouettes, give this roomy (and luxe) Tibi baseball tee a try.

State & Lake Blake Varsity Jacket $298 See On Shopbop Outfit idea: Pair this varsity jacket with a slip dress for a sporty-meets-slinky moment.

Free People We The Free Homerun Tee $58 See On Free People Free People’s red-and-white homerun tee will feel right at home at a summer baseball game — particularly for those rooting for the Boston Red Sox.

BaubleBar MLB Wordmark Hoop Earrings $48 See On Anthropologie If a baseball tee or varsity jacket feels a bit outside your comfort zone, take a more subtle approach with these sleek MLB hoop earrings.