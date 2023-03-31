When two totally different brands come together for a design partnership, there needs to be a cohesive synergy. This delicate dance can be tricky to navigate, but the results always prove fruitful if executed correctly. Take the new Barbour x Palm Angels collaboration as a prime example. The two brands are polar opposites: Barbour is a British heritage label known for its classic English countryside outerwear, while Palm Angels stems from an Italian take on American subcultures — the vibe is part rocker, part skater, and overall very Los Angeles-inspired. However, the two labels recently debuted a fresh take on Barbour’s signature Bedale Wax Jacket, and let’s just say the TZR team was all for the mash-up.

The outerwear was reimagined in three different colors: hot pink, scarlet ibis (a reddish-orange hue), and vibrant yellow with the Palm Angels logo screen printed on the back. The bright and bold color choices were the most striking here, especially when you consider Barbour’s typical Bedale Wax style usually comes in brown and deep olive shades. For those unfamiliar with the rich history behind this piece, the short, lightweight jacket was first created in 1980 with equestrian practicalities in mind. So it’s little surprise that late Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton often wore the pieces while vacationing on the Sandringham Estate. (Middleton, in particular, loves the British label’s Defence Jacket.)

While the original Bedale Wax silhouette might be more suited for the leisure activities around England, the Palm Angels collaboration makes the outerwear, which retails for $599, a bit more appropriate for American city life. One can easily imagine the pink jack styled with jeans in the streets of SoHo, New York or someone rocking the mustard-yellow iteration to an outdoor concert in L.A. You might also consider incorporating this piece into your music festival outfits, especially with Coachella coming up.

The jacket is available to shop on palmangels.com, barbour.com and farfetch.com and will be in select Barbour stores in London. Shop your favorite piece from the options below.