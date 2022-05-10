Back in early March, as industry insiders boarded their home-bound flights and bid adieu to Paris, you heard how the French capital’s Fall/Winter 2022 runways were the last of this year’s fashion showings. But, admittedly, that wasn’t exactly true because, from May 9 to May 13, Australia hosts its own series of runways and presentations. The Down Under showings aren’t technically part of the industry-recognized calendar, but they are worthy of your attention nevertheless — particularly when it comes to the well-dressed crowd that attends. To wit, TZR scoured the best Australian Fashion Week Resort 2023 street style trends to shop and highlighted which sought-after items you should absolutely add to your cart.

Sponsored by Afterpay, AFW Resort 2023 kicked off in Sydney’s Carriageworks with attendees in breezy sundresses and jumpsuits made of muted, lightweight linens, all of which captured the effortless and beach-reminiscent vibe you’d expect of an Aussie-led fashion week. Other showgoers, however, subverted any expectations of laidback, surf-ready style by leaning into maximalism instead. Maxine Wylde, for one, wore her version of a 2022 spacesuit, consisting of silver joggers, a matching metallic jacket, and a sculptural, alien-like Chet Lo top. Saturated suiting was also a common theme of note at AFW, with Violet Grace Atkinson and Elodie Russell both sporting two-piece tailored looks in electric colors.

Okay, do you have your credit card at the ready? Without further ado, shop the on-trend pieces spotted at AFW ahead.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Take a lesson from Suzan Mutesi on how to elevate relaxed and beachy pieces to a fashion week-worthy level. She wore a white linen BONDI BORN jumpsuit with luxe accessories, including a navy scarf, a straw bag, and dramatically oversized white sunnies.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

As expected, Chet Lo, an up-and-coming designer celebrated for his spiky, almost extraterrestrial knitwear, was a fashion-girl favorite at Australian Fashion Week. Pictured here, Maxine Wylde paired a colorful gradient halter top with a metallic, athluxe-esque tracksuit and JW Anderson’s ‘The Bumper’ bag.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Need a new summer sundress to usher in the season? Look no further than this nautical frock from ALÉMAIS, aptly dubbed Ships Ahoy. And then, if you’re partial to a “girly meets grunge” clash, pair the breezy tiered dress with chunky black boots as this guest did.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Why limit yourself to just one bold color when you can sport multiple at once for an optimal mood-boosting effect? A highly saturated, striped tank — Zankov’s, for instance — makes for an impactful hero piece for summer 2022.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

As evidenced by Lauren Burns, white on white doesn’t equate to boring. The key is to rely on pieces with strategic and eye-catching details — like the mustard-colored stitched button enclosures on Camilla and Marc’s denim shacket.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Vibrant suiting has always been a favored option amongst fashion week attendees. A colorful and tailored two-piece set always yields a striking, head-turning effect — which obviously is the goal when hoping to catch the attention of street style photographers.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Fleur Egan broke away from the beach-ready, nonchalant vibe synonymous with Australian style and curated more of a scene-stealing moment instead. She chose Tory Burch’s graphic dress with a verdant corseted bodice — a statement look the brand first unveiled in its Spring/Summer 2022 runway show.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Talk about pretty in pink — Elodie Russell donned a head-to-toe bubblegum look, courtesy of Jacquemus. You might recognize her circular purse, too, as it’s a cult favorite amongst the A-list crowd.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Architectural novelty bags were prevalent at Australian Fashion Week, meaning you can safely assume they’ll be ubiquitous throughout the coming season. For proof, look to Violet Grace Atkinson’s emerald Prada bag in the shape of the brand’s iconic triangle logo.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

If you want to participate in summer 2022’s butterfly revival in a less literal way, consider integrating a piece that borrows from the winged creature’s silhouette instead of an explicit motif. Aje’s butterfly smock dress, as Katrina West demonstrated, is an inspired choice.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

For those who dress with their inner child in mind, you’re likely no stranger to the beaded bag trend. Cindy Rostron chose a neon purse from the Melbourne/Naarm-based brand, Erik Yvon.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment

Nope, your eyes don’t deceive you: Amelia Marni styled a romantic, Bridgerton-esque corset with a pair of Dion Lee’s cargo pants. The outfit is gorp-ified Regencycore — and it works.