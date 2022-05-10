For the fashion history buffs, here’s a quick lesson on how the infamous Fashion Week(s) began. The first New York Fashion Week was held in the Big Apple in 1943. Due to its success, NYFW was followed by Milan Fashion Week (1958), and then Paris Fashion Week (1977). After these showcases gained traction in Europe and America, Australia became the third country to participate in the week-long event in 1996. A decade and a half later, fans are still flocking to Australian Fashion Week (for Resort 2023) and the street style looks will provide plenty of outfit inspo for summer.

This year, AFW runs from May 9 to May 13 with brands like Bec + Bridge, Romance Was Born, and Orton on the show schedule. These labels have filled their collections with what will be the biggest trends for spring and summer: cutouts, bright colors, sheer garments, and over-the-top prints. Fashion Week attendees have followed suit with their own outfits, sporting on-trend and innovative ensembles for the occasion. Influencers Sammy Robinson and Brooke Hogan went for monochromatic looks while stylist Fleur Egan paired unexpected primary colors together. Meanwhile, fashion editor Teanne Vickers found the balance between high-fashion and casual, athletic wear.

Ahead, you’ll find the best street style looks from Australian Fashion Week. Don’t miss a single moment.

Day 2

The formula for this sophisticated ensemble is simple: layer on a variety of blue tones to create a cool-girl look.

Emerson Conrad stuck with the basics by sporting an all-black look from head to toe.

Olympia Valance proves you can be both feminine and edgy in this mini dress and a pair of fold over-inspired leather boots.

Ash Gratsounas confirmed her admiration for the brown color trend in this coordinated pantsuit.

This matching beaded dress and bag moment confirmed that retro beads are always in style.

Violet Grace Atkinson revealed just the right amount of skin in this Patchouli Studio top.

Stylist Fleur Egan paired primary colors together by styling a blue tube top with a red maxi skirt.

Teanne Vickers kept it sporty in a Staud leather jacket, loose-fitting trousers, and yellow athletic sneakers.

This attendee created the perfect balance between laid-back and elevated styling with an oversized leather button-down and a pair of baggy blue jeans.

Model Nikki Phillips wore an ‘80s-inspired look by rocking a pair of extra-wide flared jeans from Toni Meticevski.

Day 1

Sammy Robinson went with a monochromatic look from her brand, One Mile The Label, for the first day of Australian Fashion Week.

These coordinating ensembles by Holly Titheridge and Brooke Hogan confirmed that it’s time to pull out your transitional outerwear.

This Australian Fashion Week attendee went bold, pairing the unlikely combination of orange with yellow.

Influencer Maxine Wilde wore the Loewe dress you’ve seen everywhere, including on Kendall Jenner.

This fashionista wore a sophisticated ensemble from Aussie label Bec + Bridge to attend the runway shows.

Model Gemma Ward stunned in a fringe dress by Australian fashion house Romance Was Born.

Stylist Chloe Hill was spotted in a maximalist’s dream gown by Romance Was Born.

Olympia Valance’s Fendi dress confirmed that pink and orange complement each other perfectly.

Nawal Sari’s outfit proves there’s no such thing as too much color. She styled a jacket from Romance Was Born with hot pink platforms, a patterned silk headscarf, and a teal Valentino bag.

Zahli Napier leaned into the cool tones by styling a light blue button-down with a pair of teal slit pants. She added depth to the look with a magenta and blue Missoni shawl.