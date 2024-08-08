Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Amrit Tietz is a true multi-hyphenate. The New Yorker is a mother, welcoming her first child in February 2023. She’s a well-known DJ (catch her behind the booth at bustling events for brands like Zimmermann, Jimmy Choo, and J.Crew) and podcast host. And those who have come across Tietz’s Instagram know she’s a bona fide fashion girl, often sharing her creative, I-never-thought-of-that ensembles with her 132K followers. With everything on her plate, though, it makes sense Tietz has also mastered the art of a no-fail outfit formula — you know, that trusty look you can toss on in two minutes flat.

“As a mom who is thinking about so many things, I don’t have the luxury of taking a lot of time to get dressed anymore,” she tells TZR over Zoom. Thus, she relies on a handful of tried-and-true staples. For starters, no matter where she’s headed for the day, Tietz loves centering her outfit around a roomy button-down, particularly the cotton and linen styles from UNIQLO. “I inherently like oversized silhouettes and vintage[-looking] tailoring.” She also appreciates how effortless the top is, noting how you can easily roll up the sleeves or pop the collar.

If she’s running around the Big Apple, Tietz, who says her style has always been a bit tomboyish and preppy, typically pairs her button-down with basketball or bike shorts. And because the top is such a classic, understated piece, she likes to inject personality into the look via playful accessories. “I’ll often do a big statement necklace; I love brands like Eliou and Mondo Mondo.” For footwear, the creative favors a sporty sneaker or chic sandal. “I just got these amazing velvet beaded Dries Van Noten sandals I’ve been wearing a lot.”

As many of her wardrobe basics hail from UNIQLO (button-downs, wide-leg jeans, etc.), it makes sense that she partnered up with the retailer for a LifeWear Diaries series, which debuted last month. “It’s been fun; I’ve gotten to take them [viewers] into different pockets of my life, like getting dressed in the morning and running errands,” she says. For the most recent episode, the DJ teamed up with her husband, Jon Tietz, a freelance creative director and stylist, for a competition on who wore various UNIQLO essentials best. “It got competitive,” she laughs. “But we love to weigh in on each other’s outfits and share pieces, and UNIQLO is the perfect brand for that because it makes such great unisex looks.” As for the next (and last) episode? Coming out Aug. 9, Amrit says it’s focused on weekend style.

Has Tietz’s on-the-go outfit formula piqued your interest? If yes, scroll ahead to find the pieces she reaches for to achieve the look.