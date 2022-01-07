Alo Yoga quickly became everyone’s go-to for athleisure due to its vast collection of yoga wear, fitness accessories, and colorful workout sets. The label already has a growing celebrity fanbase — Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid are all obsessed with its breathable, comfy, and stylish apparel. (Jenner, in particular, models for the fitness powerhouse.) In addition to its offerings of elevated tenniscore pieces, which Jenner loves, and trendy puffer jackets, Alo Yoga just dropped trousers. The polished tailored pants are a first for the label and Alo Yoga fans will love its countless styling capabilities.

The woven matte nylon pants cost $158 and feature a straight-leg fit and adjustable waistband. Furthermore, on each pants leg, it features asymmetrical cargo pockets and back patch pockets. There is also an internal cinch button and zip fly to give you the perfect fit. Sizing ranges from 00 to 14. At the moment, the pants only come in a black color, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Alo Yoga added more colorful shades in the future. (The majority of its leggings and lounge pants already come in neutral tones of hot cocoa brown in addition to more radiant hues like raspberry sorbet pink and seagrass green.)

These pants are truly the perfect blend of comfort and style. It has the silhouette of a professional pair of slacks without feeling overly stuffy — and you can lounge in them, too, in more casual settings. You can pair the trousers with a knit sweater vest over a button-down for the office — whenever you go back — or with an oversized crewneck for laid-back weekend days. The outfit variations are endless with these versatile pants. The stretchy and flattering bottoms are available to shop, below. You’ll want to purchase them ASAP as Alo Yoga’s new offerings tend to sell out quickly.

