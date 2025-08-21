Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. This age-old saying continues to ring true in 2025. But gone are the days when people are shopping exclusively for natural diamonds, especially when it comes to engagement rings. In comes to play lab-grown diamonds. Thanks to a handful of brands championing the ever-growing category, brides-to-be have a wide range of sizes, styles, and prices to consider.

But first, a quick explainer on lab-grown diamonds: “A lab-grown diamond is a real diamond with the same chemical and visual properties as one mined from the earth — the only difference is where it’s made,” explains Anubh Shah, the founder of With Clarity. “Natural diamonds form over billions of years underground, while lab-grown diamonds are created in weeks in high-tech labs.” Plus, because they avoid mining costs and have a shorter supply chain, lab-grown diamonds are more budget-friendly.

Akshie Jhaveri, the founder of Grown Brilliance, reports a surge in requests for lab-grown diamonds over the years. “In 2024, 52% of all engaged couples chose a lab-grown diamond engagement ring, which was a 6% increase from 2023,” she tells TZR. “In 2025, we can assume that this trend is going to continue, where we will see 60% of couples opting for lab-grown diamonds for their engagement ring versus mined diamonds.” Why? According to the expert, this route leads to a higher quality of diamond for a fraction of the price of a natural diamond. And given the current state of the economy, this makes sense for many, particularly younger shoppers. “They don’t want to break the bank and pay three months of their salary on just one engagement ring (as advertised by miners for years),” Jhaveri adds.

Of course, lab-grown diamonds aren’t made solely for engagement rings. Bhumi Khimavat, the founder and creative director of Miraki Jewels, says her customers come to her to customize looks for anniversaries, personal milestones, and even spontaneous acts of self-love.

But should you be tying the knot soon, discover five brands that specialize in lab-grown diamond engagement rings, below.

Jean Dousset

The great-great-grandson of famous jeweler Louis Carter, Jean Dousset followed in his family’s footsteps and entered the diamond biz, launching his namesake brand in 2010. But prior to striking out on his own, Dousset cut his teeth at French jewelry houses like Chaumet, Alain Boucheron, and Van Cleef. At the helm of his label, he zeroes in on lab-grown diamonds, offering a variety of luxe styles, from solitaire to bezel rings. “My designs have always leaned toward simplicity — clean lines, understated details, and settings that let the center stone speak for itself,” he tells TZR.

And he’s, obviously, a big advocate for lab-grown sparklers and their many benefits. “With mined diamonds, budget limitations often meant people chose smaller stones and padded the setting with extra diamonds to make up for it,” Dousset says. “Now, clients can choose the center stone they’ve always wanted without over-embellishment.”

Grown Brilliance

Founded in 2021, Grown Brilliance, a 75% female-led company based in New York, has become a go-to for lab-grown engagement rings. “Ovals and classic rings still tend to be our customers’ favorite; younger couples are choosing trendier shapes like the marquise and two-stone rings, thanks to the celebs who have endorsed them in the past year,” says Jhaveri, who is a third-generation jeweler. Out of all its pieces, the founder points to the Kendall Ring with an oval center, the Vera solitaire, and the Misque ring with a shadow halo as its bestsellers.

Miraki Jewels

Much like Dousset and Jhaveri, Khimavat’s grandfather was in the jewelry business, and now she’s carrying on the legacy with Miraki Jewels. Khimavat, who founded the brand in 2022, says lab-grown options are opening up exciting possibilities for her clients. “They carry the same beauty, brilliance, and durability as any diamond, while offering greater flexibility in size, quality, and design within a given budget,” the founder explains. “They’re fully traceable from creation to ring box and often allow people to explore more intricate or larger styles without compromise.”

As for some of its standout sparklers, Khimavat highlights its Trillion Trinity Marquise Ring. Three-stone designs, in general, are making a return as symbols of past, present, and future, she adds. “We’re also seeing a surge in appreciation for the Lover’s Entwine Ring and Belle Marquise Ring, which were originally created as fashion jewelry yet are now being chosen as engagement rings for their distinctive silhouettes,” Khimavat says.

With Clarity

“With Clarity was originally 100% natural diamonds at its inception back in 2013,” notes Shah. But due to interest in lab-grown diamonds growing over the years, the brand expanded its product assortment, now serving up a slew of lab-grown styles. “Today’s couples want beauty, value, and a purchase they feel good about,” Shah explains. ‘Lab-grown lets them prioritize quality, size, and sparkle while preserving modern values like sustainability and transparency in product sourcing.”

Right now, Shah is noticing customers favoring “quiet luxury” rings, including those with hidden halos and large diamond centers. “We’re seeing more east-west demand,” she adds. “And lately, colored diamonds, specifically pink and green, are increasing in popularity due to their affordability in lab diamonds.”

Marrow Fine

“Marrow Fine’s lab diamonds are grown using Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), where carbon-rich gas layers onto a tiny diamond seed, creating a crystal with exceptional clarity and minimal inclusions,” Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine, tells TZR, adding that the process is precise and energy-efficient.

As it turns out, the label is new to the category, having just introduced lab-grown diamonds in April after customers were clamoring for the jewels. “Clients have been asking for a lab-grown option for a while, and when we launched our newest Soleil Collection, it felt like we were giving them exactly what they’d been waiting for,” Sassone explains. “A lot of shoppers are drawn to the idea of getting a larger or more unique design without pushing into an uncomfortable price point.” Thus far, she’s seen many gravitating towards its Florence and Abstract Bezel engagement rings. “Both pieces feel really distinctive — they’re not the kind of rings you’ll see on every hand, which is something our clients value and appreciate.”