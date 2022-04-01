The gladiator sandal is an item that never seems to completely disappear from the fashion vernacular. There are always some versions that surface come summer, though, the last time they were truly popular was the late aughts and likely the effect of Balenciaga and Balmain’s spring collections in 2008 and 2009 respectively. Fashion’s cyclical nature, facilitated in this case by several spring 2022 runway shows and the collective mid-aught resurgence throughout the fashion and beauty realms, has brought the gladiator shoe trend to the forefront yet again. Jennifer Lopez is the latest to embrace the throwback footwear, stepping out in her own high-heeled version, making them feel fresh for spring.

Instead of reaching for the latest drops, she perhaps explored the depths of her personal shoe collection to find a decades-old design by Gucci that she wore for a walk with boyfriend Ben Affleck on March 31. The high-heel, white leather gladiator sandals she wore, called the Mira sandal, were released circa 2011. To pick up Affleck’s son Samuel from school in Pacific Palisades, a suburb of Los Angeles, the actor and singer wore them with a floral blouse and bootcut jeans with slits on the sides. She also accessorized with Ray-Ban’s Original Aviator sunglasses and a Gucci belt in green. The look was simple but sweet, albeit an amalgamation of past trends that are on the upswing again (re: bootcut jeans).

BACKGRID

Although Gucci no longer makes this style, you can search for them through secondhand marketplaces and retailers, like TheRealReal, eBay, and Poshmark if you’re committed to achieving the pop star’s exact look. Or you can shop this season’s edit, which is generally characterized by strappier styles and lower heel heights, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.