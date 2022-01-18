The Perfect Handbag Investment For Your Zodiac Sign

At this point in the year, it’s likely you’re doing some sort of reevaluation. Perhaps it involves your fitness routine, work-life balance, or finances. Or perhaps, given the past two years of casual dressing, you’re giving your wardrobe a bit of refresh. If this is the case, a great place to start (to avoid getting overwhelmed) could be with your next handbag purchase. And, believe it or not, your choice of this carry-all accessory says a lot about your personality. Which is why, just like you might turn to astrology for relationship or career guidance, picking a handbag that aligns with your zodiac sign might be a great way to kick off 2022.

Are you an ambitious and “type A” Aries with an eye for streamlined, cool design? Pick up an of-the-moment Bottega Veneta Cassette crossbody in a vibrant hue that’ll stand out in a crowd. Or maybe you’re a Cancer who loves all things timeless and spacious, whereas a roomy Telfar tote makes more sense. And then there’s the dazzling Libra who gravitates towards the fresh and unique: Khaite’s Etta style in a rich copper suede will surely serve you well this year.

Wherever you land on the zodiac spectrum, rest assured there’s a bag that aligns with your tastes and disposition. Ahead, astrologers help guide you through your next big handbag purchase. Time to reach for the stars.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Aries

According to Emily Newman, psychic reader, spiritual healer, and astrologer, Aries are ambitious and perfectionists who like hard work. “[They] don't want to take much in their baggage, just goods that supplement their daily necessities,” she says. “Designer crossbody bags in vibrant hues would be ideal.”

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer for The SoulUnity, adds that this sign requires a bit of personality in their accessories, but the bag itself can be rather simple. “A canvas or denim tote works well, because it's something Aries can customize with pins, patches, and hand drawn art.”

Taurus

Because Taurus is ruled by Venus, planet of beauty, this sign isn’t shy about leaning into trends, says Marquardt. “But bags with a purpose will trump any trend,” he says. “Taurus is resourceful, so chic handbags that are made from recycled materials would be ideal.”

Simple elegance is also key here, says Ashlie Daniel, astrologer for Soultopia, who recommends an investment piece like Bvlgari’s Serpenti Forever shoulder bag.

Gemini

Gemini is a highly adventurous and stylish zodiac sign, explains Newman. “You are always looking for something new and unusual. So a one-of-a-kind designer piece would be ideal for you.”

Both Marquardt and Daniel note that a no-fuss, hands-free bag that serves multiple purposes is also ideal here. “Gemini's bag should have easy access, something they can dip into mid-walk, grab what they need, and keep moving about their day,” says Marquardt.

Cancer

As the caretaker, Cancers love to take care of others, says Daniel. “In fashion, Cancers will always be the one with the Mary Poppins purse. The best handbag for a Cancer is the Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote. This bag will have a little bit of everything in there.”

Newman adds that Cancers need a bag “that can be part of your routine, does not need to change on different occasions. You also want a bag that will last for years and years. So it would be beneficial if you had a casual and tough bag that you could carry daily.”

Leo

The extroverted and confident Leo requires a bag that nobody else has, says Marquardt. “Leo's perfect handbag is bold and unafraid. It should be able to stand alone on a red carpet, but never outshine the Leo who's carrying it.”

Newman adds that the flashy fire sign also loves the mismatch of retro and modern style bags with “big buckles or bracelets.”

Virgo

As arguably the most organized zodiac sign, Virgos prefer a multipurpose handbag, says Daniel. “But believe they still like for it to be stylish and sleek, so the perfect handbag is [something like] the Gucci GG Marmont Double Pouch Crossbody,” she says.

Marquardt quips that, on the outside, a Virgo’s handbag should be simple, structured, and streamlined. “The inside is a different story,” he says. “Virgo wants plenty of neatly laid out pockets and compartments, because everything in their bag needs a dedicated home. Neutral tones are best for an understated look that pairs well with any outfit.”

Libra

Libra likes to dazzle with high-end textures and fabrics,” says Marquardt. “They know how to flaunt current trends while keeping a pulse on emerging designers. Light, flowery colors and shapes help Libra pull off their signature romantic yet approachable look.”

Always fashionable Libras also have a taste for the finer things, so a fresh-off-the-runway, cool emerging designer, or classic investment piece are appealing for this sign. “They love expensive, beautiful handbags,” says Daniel, who says something like a rare Hermès Birkin with an “elite price point” is right up a Libra’s alley.

Scorpio

The intense and extroverted Scorpio love their handbags in equally intense colors, says Newman. “You love backpacks or other bags that make your hands free,” she says.

Both Marquardt and Daniel agree that Scorpios love a staple, a bag that can be relied on every day, even if it doesn’t always fit every outfit or occasion. “There's no way to tell what's going on in a Scorpio's bag,” says Marquardt. “Scorpios embrace darker, edgier bags with unexpected fabrics like velvet or faux-leather. They carry their bag with a razor-sharp confidence.” Daniel adds that the mysterious and sensual water sign might also gravitate towards a beautiful, yet low-key handbag like a classic Chanel silhouette.

Sagittarius

The adventurous Sagittarius loves to travel so they prefer backpacks or big shopping tote bags that carry their all stuff and keep them cool and hands-free, says Newman.

Marquardt seconds this notion, explaining that this sign needs a bag that's adjustable and can be carried in more than one way. “Sagittarius is constantly adapting to its ever-changing surroundings,” he says. “One minute they're carrying a handbag at the local market, the next minute they're wearing it as a backpack while jumping in an Uber.” That said, Daniel explains that the adventurous nature of this sign could also translate to trying out a new trend or vibrant shade.

Capricorn

The practical and career-minded Capricorn prefers classic and professional bags in equally professional colors like black, cream, or beige,” says Newman. “You do not have various choices in the bags but the ones that suit their office outfits.”

Daniel seconds this, stating that “the perfect handbag for a Capricorn is something that will not take up a lot of space and yet is still stylish.” Marquardt adds that Caps “work hard for their bag, and they want you to know it.”

Aquarius

The dominant Aquarius isn’t one to always follow the rules. “You have your own style statements,” says Newman. “You would prefer something unique and extraordinary — a funky design with cool colors would be perfect for you.”

Marquardt agrees, stating that this sign wants a handbag that helps them stand out. “Their bag should stick out in a crowd while perfectly fitting the Aquarius carrying it,” he says. “Aquarius is drawn toward the avant-garde, quirky, and experimental side of fashion. Bags with wild prints work well, and fanny packs can be the right amount of offbeat as well.”

Pisces

This water sign loves fashion, yet they need something that will not be over the top, says Daniel. “This sign appears practical yet loves to splurge on those guilty pleasures. The perfect handbag for them is something like the STALVEY Mini Crocodile Top-Handle Bag.”

Indeed, the Pisces is a free spirit that prioritizes comfort, says Marquardt. “Even though the exterior looks relaxed, the inside should have a strategic layout,” he says. “Pisces can spend half an hour looking for something in their bag, so handbags with easily identifiable compartments help keep them organized and relaxed.”