23 Fancy Things Our Editors Are Singling Out As Ideal Gifts This Year

The internet opens up a world of opportunities. The chance to chat with friends across the globe, to discover new artists and musicians, and to have a new pair of shoes delivered to your door with just a click. But, with endless opportunity can also come a sense of overwhelming anxiety. When the options are limitless, how do you hone things down? If you have carts across the interwebs full of possible purchases, but you haven't been able to execute, there's hope. TZR's editors curated the best holiday gifts they've come across this year — all of which are worthy of purchasing for others, adding to your own wishlist, or better yet, both.

Head-to-toe, for home or for future trips abroad, below you'll find ideas that check every box a picky recipient may have in mind. There’s a cutout top befitting the anti-sweats minimalist, trendy kitchen staples for the at-home chef, and the holy grail serum to jump-start a top-shelf beauty routine. It's an editor's job to sort through the melee to find the best of the best, and that's exactly what you'll find below. So, get a head start on your end of year shopping with the advice of a team of shopping experts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Wwake Origin Charm Hoops

I love an ear party, especially with a dangling charm to offset my 14 ear piercings. These delicate gold hoops are so timeless and cool — I'm dying for a pair with emeralds this holiday season. — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Classic Bag

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect timeless shoulder bag, and the Mansur Gavriel Candy Bag fits the bill. It’s the perfect size: Big enough to fit everything I need when heading out for the day, but not too big that I overstuff and it ends up being too heavy. Not to mention, the color options are just divine. — Maggie Haddad, social media strategist

Cult Gaia Dress

Although my birthday isn't for another few months, I'm already planning my outfits as I plan to spend my 30th in Tulum. On my wish list is this Cult Gaia dress, which will help me tap into the sensual dressing trend for the season. I can just picture myself in this number while sipping a spicy Mezcal cocktail on the beach strip. Afterwards, perhaps I'll make a quick outfit change into Cult Gaia's shimmery sequin Olivine Top and pants for a night of dancing. — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Vintage Watch

You could never go wrong with a watch as a gift, especially a classic Patek Philippe. This vintage 1970 Calatrava model is a timeless piece that can be paired with just about anything and passed on as an heirloom. — Kathy Lee, editor in chief

Classic Sunglasses

Over the past year I’ve managed to lose my few favorite pairs of sunglasses so it’s time for something new. I love the timelessness of a classic cat-eye style and I think these Chanel sunnies would easily upgrade my look. — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

Cozy Shoes

With fuzzy accessories having a moment, these faux fur mules are the ideal gift this season. The practical heel and the camel color make these heels both chic and wearable. These can be styled with all your winter looks from a comfy sweater dress to a button down and jeans. — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

Dog Jacket

Like me, my dog Willow gets cold easily. She outgrew her winter jacket from last year, so I'm on the hunt for a cozy outerwear for her that doesn't look too cheesy or flamboyant. This black/white fleece option fits the bill — she'll be all bundled up and snug for our morning walks. — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Dutch Oven

Those who love cooking know that Le Creuset is the holy grail of cookware. I've already splurged on the brand’s cast iron skillet and oval dutch oven, but I'd love to be treated to this signature round oven to round out my collection. The classic flame color adds a little extra spice to the kitchen, too! — Rebecca Iloulian, associate director, marketing and audience development

Fresh Scent

I received this as a gift and have gotten so many compliments since, even hours after I put it on. Jo Malone also offers holiday sets for fragrances and candles that are guaranteed to make your gift-receiver very happy. — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

Nette x Tata Harper Candle

Say what you will about giving candles as gifts, but I've yet to encounter someone who didn't appreciate an ultra luxe version. I'm obsessed with this new collaboration between one of my favorite skin care brands, Tata Harper, and Nette candles. The green colorway is perfection and it smells divine — like you're taking a peaceful stroll through the forest (as one does). — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Beam Side Table

One of my favorite weekend activities is walking into Beam (a curated home goods store in Williamsburg, NYC) to check out its latest furniture and decor arrivals. I am in love with this minimalist side table because of the shape and smooth textures. The muted colors, too, sit well with me as I dislike overly flashy and loud furniture. There are so many ways you can utilize this piece, from having it as a makeshift nightstand to using it as a table for your vases and books. — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Customized Candle Gift Set

I just moved at the start of fall, and lighting candles religiously has helped me settle into my new place to make it feel like home, so for me the only thing better than getting one candle as a gift is getting three — and knowing that there was a bit of customization behind it makes it extra special. — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Cozy Clogs

I like to be cozy from head to toe so anything shearling is catching my eye this season. These Chloé clogs will keep my feet warm while giving me a few extra inches. — Maggie Haddad, social media strategist

Lip Locket

Jillian Dempsey created a similar locket originally for her client Kristen Stewart, who ended up wearing it all throughout her Diana press tour. I love a chunky necklace, and when it has a secret compartment that houses a lipstick inside?! I mean, how genius. I'm usually not a fan of wearable beauty products, but this is a very luxe exception — I could see myself wearing this locket with, well, anything. It's just one of those pieces you'd want to show off. — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

Party Dress

Christopher John Rogers’ playful party dresses have captured my attention since he first launched his brand. As someone who often overlooks occasion dressing options, I’m trying to prioritize fancier items in my closet, and the holiday is a great occasion to get ahead. — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

Sparkly Shoes

I'm a sucker for a bold, embellished heel, and this season I've fallen hard for Mach & Mach's signature double-bow pump. This stunning silhouette adds a feminine flair to any outfit and will dress up my holiday party looks effortlessly. — Rebecca Iloulian, associate director, marketing and audience development

Heraux Serum

Since I'm a beauty editor, everyone always asks me about the serum to use for good skin. It's not as simple as that, unfortunately, but if I could only use one serum in my daily routine, this would definitely be it. The founders have the clinicals to back it up, and it gets rid of acne and irritation while also keeping you hydrated and supple. It's a worthwhile splurge in my book. — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Bold Earrings

As a former jewelry editor, finding a pair of earrings designed with the ideal drop length and stone size with just the right amount of sparkle was quite a feat — until I discovered Larkspur and Hawk's Olivia earrings. From its button shape to foiling detail, this Georgian inspired dove grey pair are my go-to everyday earrings. — Kathy Lee, editor in chief

Super Soft Throw

Your softest faux fur coat has been made into a cozy blanket and it makes the snuggliest gift. This plush blanket comes in a rainbow of colors and has a weighted effect due to being a double-sided faux fur throw. — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

Minimalist Gallery Wall

I'm still in the process of furnishing my apartment, which anyone who has ever moved knows is a feat that takes months, so any help in the form of gifts is more than appreciated — especially in the wall art department. — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Chic Lingerie

I'm able to justify shopping for almost anything, but the one thing I never splurge on is luxury sleepwear, making it top of my holiday wishlist. Nothing sounds better than collapsing into my fluffy bed in a silky, flirty, bedroom set to dream away in. — Rebecca Iloulian, associate director, marketing and audience development

Antique-Inspired Ring

I’m a history buff so when Jean Prounis launched her brand in 2017 I was immediately drawn to the pieces she creates, which are inspired by designs from ancient Greece. This ring strikes just the right balance of elegant and unique. — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

Backless Top

This sleeveless top looks modest from the front, but when you turn around — BAM — the cutout gives it that slightly sexier touch. I love to show off my back when I'm going out, so I'd wear this with jeans or a pair of silky trousers to a local concert. — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor