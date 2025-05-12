Not to state the obvious, but butter yellow has been the color trend that just can’t quit. Even after a year in the spotlight, it continues to maintain its sartorial grip on the fashion world, along with other soft shades like powder pink. But if you’re beginning to crave something bolder? Well, it seems the pendulum will soon swing back to more saturated hues, as WGSN and its sister company Coloro named Luminous Blue — an electric, attention-commanding shade — the 2027 color of the year.

“With a dynamic quality, it’s both mysterious and eccentric, with versatility and a broad appeal that will resonate from occasionwear to active,” Clare Smith, Colour Strategist at WGSN, said in a press release. “WGSN’s market-leading forecasts provide the world’s most valuable brands with insights based on 93% accuracy,” she added, confirming that vibrant blue shade is on course to take over the style scene.

Sure, it probably sounds a bit wild to map out your outfits two years in advance; however, it’s not a bad idea to slowly incorporate this visually pleasing color into your wardrobe. As Smith mentioned, the striking hue works just as well for a night out as it does for a workout class, depending on whether you want to go all in with a luxe gown or dip your toes into the trend by way of a sneaker.

On that note, scroll ahead for five different ways to wear Luminous Blue courtesy of the fashion pack.

Hit The Courts

A tennis match is the perfect excuse to whip out a sporty, cute look. If you’re not over the butter yellow phenomenon quite yet, try teaming a ribbed sports bra in the light shade with bright blue gym shorts. Extra style points if you toss on a pair of futuristic-looking shades.

Polka Dot It

In case you missed it, polka dots are poised to be summer’s It print. Though you can’t go wrong with the perennial pattern in black and white, a bright blue look feels fresh and fun. With the addition of a fiery red bag and emerald green sandals, your outfit will be in a league of its own.

Giddy Up

There’s no such thing as too much electric blue, as illustrated above. This sleek silk cape and trousers set is as head-turning as it gets. Give the ensemble a hefty dose of Western flair with a wide-brim hat and coordinating cowboy boots. Yeehaw.

Go Casual

If your years-old hoodie could use a replacement, consider looking for a Luminous Blue-looking style. Lounge around in the piece at home, or dress it up with a trench coat and denim for a casual afternoon running around town.

Summer Ready

Nothing screams summer like a colorful striped midi skirt, and this iteration from Zara is a real winner. Follow this fashion girl’s lead and play up the whimsical vibes with multiple statement necklaces. Finally, ground the quirky getup with a white ribbed tank and black fisherman sandals.