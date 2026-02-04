While undeniably exciting, engagement ring shopping can often feel a bit overwhelming. But, it doesn’t have to be. “Go into the process having a clear understanding of your style, set a budget, and select a jeweler who aligns with your vision,” suggests Lauren Curtin, the founder of Lauren Addison, adding that the rest will fall into place. Of course, it also doesn’t hurt to brush up on the 2026 engagement ring trends, especially if you’re currently on the hunt for your perfect sparkler.

One place to kick off the search? Look to A-listers, whose rings are bringing unique silhouettes to the forefront. “The recent surge we’ve seen in celebrity engagements like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez has pushed things forward with respect to non-traditional designs and unexpected cuts (like antique cushion and marquise) in a great way,” explains Khadijah Fulton, the designer at White Space. “The non-traditional approach is gaining steam quickly, and even those looking for a traditional style are interested in values-aligned purchases in regard to materials and brand philosophies,” she adds. Though, the expert believes there’s still a strong audience for classic tried-and-true solitaire styles, should you prefer something more timeless.

Below, find a full rundown of 2026’s top five engagement ring trends, according to the pros.

Yellow Diamonds

Namesake jewelry designer Jessie Thomas has seen an increased interest in yellow diamonds. “Especially fancy light yellow stones in unusual shapes, such as radiants or elongated cushions,” she says. “I think perhaps it’s a backlash to lab-grown stones, or a further way to add interest and individuality to a bespoke piece.” Plus, she finds the contrast between yellow gold and yellow diamonds to be soft and stunning, too. Eponymous jewelry designer Rachel Boston is on the same page, pointing to light yellow diamonds as a sought-after look right now. “The stones feel less uniform than bright white diamonds and bring warmth, depth, and character to a design,” she explains.

Just The Band

No rock, no problem. “One trend bubbling up on the periphery is the foregoing of a large diamond style in favor of a ‘band as engagement ring,’” says Fulton. “Favoring a band, or selection of bands that work together in lieu of a traditional set, is gaining popularity as we see couples moving in the opposite direction of large lab-grown stones that we’ve seen gain so much visibility in the last few years.”

Sculptural Settings

Kegan Fisher, the CEO and co-founder of Frank Darling, says sculptural shapes are perhaps the edgiest engagement ring trend of 2026. “We’ve definitely seen a clear uptick in asymmetrical and curvier designs, as well as thicker bands overall,” she tells TZR. Likewise, Jillian Sassone, the founder and creative director of Marrow Fine, is all for the look. “Chunkier, sculptural gold bands add weight and presence, giving the ring a grounded, lasting feel,” she notes.

Elongated Shapes

Blame it on Swift’s old mine engagement ring, but there’s a clear appetite for elongated cuts right now, confirms Eliza Walter, the brainchild of Lylies. “Think marquises and ovals cut, which have surged in popularity for their elegant, romantic appeal,” she says. “A sleek gold bezel setting beautifully frames these more unusual cuts while adding contemporary contrast.”

Antique Diamonds

The antique engagement ring trend is sure to resonate with those who love the thrill of vintage shopping. “Interest in antique diamonds and unusual cuts continues to grow,” explains Boston. “Old cushions and elongated shapes are especially popular for their softer light return and individuality.” Steeped in history, the expert says these stones speak to couples who are looking for something that doesn’t feel mass-produced.