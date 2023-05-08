Picking out a date-night outfit is often easier said than done; we’ve all blankly stared into our closets an hour before meeting the other person for drinks. To prevent this from happening again, look to your favorite celebrities for some fashion inspiration, like Jennifer Lopez’s date-night dresses in Italy — pack this Ref number STAT — or Zendaya’s laid-back look at a recent basketball game, for you sporty gals out there. On May 4, Zendaya and her beau Tom Holland wore coordinating watches — and laid-back complementing outfits! — while sitting courtside at the NBA playoffs. Though the watches weren’t from the same brands — the Euphoria star sported Cartier’s Panthère piece, while the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor opted for Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut design — the couple both leaned into classic, timeless styles. Thus the matching moment, but not in a cheesy way, scored them major points from fans.

Last Thursday, the lovebirds traveled to Zendaya’s hometown, Oakland, California, for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors game. For their outfits, Zendaya took a relaxed approach to her look, opting for an understated white tee and easy high-waisted trousers. In addition to the aforementioned watch, the Euphoria star accessorized with a black Warriors hat, oversized gold-rim glasses, and Darius Jewels’ Dendera Zodiac Diamond Virgo Charm Pendant. Meanwhile, Holland also went casual with a gray Land Rover crewneck over a black top. From there, he opted for black sunglasses and colorful sneakers.

The long-time couple is no stranger to wearing matching looks, especially at sporting games. Perhaps their best coordinating moment to date? We’d have to say it was when they donned matching Rangers jersey with each other’s names for a date night in February 2022. And that wasn’t all — their shirts also had the year they were both born: 1996. Ugh, are they the cutest couple in Hollywood right now? Answer: Yes, yes they are.

Should you have a low-key date on the docket, follow Zendaya’s lead and opt for a comfortable, cool look. Below, find all the items needed to channel the actor’s courtside style.