Just when enough time had passed for fans to start asking, “What’s Zendaya up to?” she’s reappeared on our screens — and with one of her most shocking looks to date. The Dune: Part Two actor has been relatively low-key since her glamorous appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, when she subtly revealed her new fiancée status. Of course she’s been busy working on a ton of projects, including the long awaited third season of Euphoria and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, but even little glimpses of her have been few and far between these last months. Until now, that is. Zendaya’s latest role (and reveal) isn’t what anyone was expecting: A 1-minute-long short film for On in which she transforms into a Spock-eared space traveler, complete with a piece-y pixie cut.

In Zone Dreamers, a campy clip directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Law Roach, the Malcolm & Marie star tries out some seriously out-of-this-world workouts wearing pieces from the Swiss sportswear brand you can shop online now, including the best-selling Cloudzone sneakers, knit crop tanks and bodysuits, and other Zendaya-approved pieces. And while her wardrobe in the faux trailer is indeed enviable, her super short haircut was the one thing viewers couldn’t take their eyes off of.

That said, this wasn’t exactly the actor’s first time wearing hair this cropped, but it’s been a minute. In 2016, she launched her DAYA shoe collection sporting a tousled blonde pixie, and the following year she channeled 2007 Rihanna in a black version at the Grammys — both of which, like the latest one, were suspected to be the work of well-styled wigs. And much like those last two times almost a decade ago, Zendaya’s cut once again has fans and beauty lovers everywhere begging her to keep her hair this length for real. The elf ears? Now that’s another story.

On’s Zone Dreamers video starring Zendaya is the latest in the two’s ongoing partnership, which began when the star started wearing the brand’s running sneakers on the Challengers set back in 2022. They officially joined forces last summer, releasing their first short film together, Dream Together. And if these creative collabs between them continue, we can assume more unique beauty looks will be along for the ride.