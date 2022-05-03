Zendaya can’t fail at fashion. The singer and Emmy-winning actor is a style queen, both on the red carpet and on the streets, be it in a $20K crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen blazer dress, a vintage evening gown à la Yves Saint Laurent, or a baggy, no-name outfit with a pair of Swiss running shoes. On May 2, she was seen in the latter while on the streets of Boston, where she was slated to begin filming her new movie Challengers instead of attending the Met Gala. Zendaya’s sneakers are by On, a brand that specializes in performance shoes.

It’s understandable that Zendaya was bundled up haphazardly for a day on set. Boston weather yesterday hit a high of 55 degrees, and the first days of productions are among the least glamorous, since people are still getting organized. Though, her shoe choice seemed thoughtful — On running shoes are highly rated for comfort over long wear times. Her particular style is called Cloudultra and can support activities as extreme as a long hike through the Swiss Alps or as quotidian as a stroll on the city sidewalks. (A patented foam formula promises abundant cushioning for long-term comfort.) Given how long and intense the filming process can be, it makes sense that Zendaya chose such an all-purpose pair.

From a sustainability perspective, the shoes are also a sound choice. The brand is very transparent about how much of its contents are recycled and where its products are produced. The product description for this shoe, for example, says it only has about 5 percent total recycled content and that it was produced in a facility called Diamond in Vietnam. (You can read more information about the facility on the brand’s interactive map, here.)

On has also garnered attention in the last year for raising $746 million in IPO and declaring an estimated market value of $7.3 billion. So, if you hadn’t heard of the brand at all before reading this post, that’s likely to change, as these financial milestones and unofficial celebrity endorsements are setting On up for cult success. Below, see and shop Zendaya’s sneakers, as well as several other reliable styles from the label.

