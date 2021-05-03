Hunter Schafer Just Debuted The Coolest ‘90s Makeup Look

Euphoria stars and colorful makeup go together like bread and butter. Although the HBO series has been credited with reintroducing glitter and everyday glam to the masses, the actors have been dominating the beauty industry on their own time, as well. Zendaya with Lancôme, Barbie Ferreira with Becca Cosmetics, and Hunter Schafer with Shiseido, as her recent beauty look reminded her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The beauty brand ambassador shared three pics of a recent Shiseido makeup look, flipped-up blonde bob, and a light blue Dion Lee ensemble via Instagram on May 2, captioning it with just one word: “periwinkle.” Unsurprisingly, fans and friends alike were thrilled with what might be a new hairstyle for the actor, which radiates with ‘90s coolness. (Zendaya herself commented on the bob, and followed up with not one, but four heart-eyes emojis in a separate comment.)

And while you would have to swing by a hairstylist for a similar cut — or get brave with your own pair of hair scissors — you can at least imitate the throwback makeup look at home. The makeup artist tagged in the pics, Sandy Ganzer, did share a bit more about the behind-the-scenes Shiseido products that went into Schafer’s pale blue makeup. “Hope y’all are hungry cus she’s serving up interplanetary power looks today,” Ganzer wrote on Instagram, and named the Kajal InkArtist Liner in Plum Blossom ($25) and Essentialist Eye Palette in Platinum Street Metals ($34) as the products used for the cool-toned eye look.

Importantly, the artist also revealed the exact lip colors Schafer is wearing — Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Nude Streak and Disrobed ($26 apiece) — as well as her foundation, the relatively new Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation ($47), and the fact that Schafer uses Shiseido’s $110 Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. No surprise there, probably, since it’s one of the brand’s most popular skin care products (and products in general), but for fans of Schafer, learning anything about her skin care routine is a treat.

After all, you can pick up the products and try them out on your very own. Below, shop your way through the skin care and makeup used in Schafer’s ‘90s look.

