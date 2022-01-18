If ‘90s Socialitecore Wasn’t A Thing Before, Maude Apatow Just Made It One

Even if you haven’t seen HBO’s smash hit Euphoria, you’re likely aware of how the show’s bold, jewel-encrusted beauty looks have all but taken over. They’ve inspired a new wave of Euphoria makeup, hair, and nail trends that, in a meta turn of events, have extended to the show’s stars. As Euphoria season two continues to roll out, fans are just as excited to see which looks the actors will wear while promoting the show as they are for the looks to be featured in the episodes. Maude Apatow’s gold hair clips were just one of many noteworthy elements that made up her 90s look for recent Euphoria press appearances. Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard on the show and also happens to be the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, looked like she stepped straight out of Clueless — but with a chic, updated twist.

To kick off the new season, Apatow wore her recently chopped bob hairstyle with flipped-out ends and gold hair clips on either side of her center part, giving the look a fun, retro feel. The style was created by hairstylist Kylee Heath, who’s worked with A-listers like Lily Collins and Nicole Kidman. The actor opted for neutral-toned matte makeup courtesy of makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher.

For the base, Fisher used Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder before adding a flush of color with Dahlia Beauty Paradise Petal Matte Blush in Bare Coral. Apatow’s soft bronze eye was created with shades Daydream, Lady Gray, and Spicy Cacao from the Dahlia Beauty Timeless Bloom Collection Palette, and topped off with Pat McGrath Dark Star Volumizing Mascara. Finally, Fisher completed the look with the Dear Dahlia Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Mousse in the shade Button.

The whole look perfectly complemented the Versace mini dress, black tights, and platform loafers that Apatow wore — and definitely amped up the 90s socialite vibe in the most elegant way. Simply put, it was *chef’s kiss*. To recreate the star’s makeup look for yourself, see below for the products her makeup artist used to bring the glam to life.

