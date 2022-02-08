Barbie Ferreira’s New Gig Is Taking Her Passion For Makeup To The Next Level

Euphoria may have catapulted Barbie Ferreira into mainstream fame, but the 25-year-old has been experimenting with bold beauty looks long before the HBO hit premiered. Between her years-long modeling career (during which she’s served as a muse for avant-garde photographer Petra Collins) and her playful personal style, Ferreira is certainly no stranger to boundary-pushing makeup. Now, the star is making her relationship with beauty official — Barbie Ferreira’s YSL Beauty partnership was officially announced in tandem with the brand’s new Lash Clash Mascara.

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” VP Global Communications and Image David Iop says in a press release. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

The release also states that Ferreira will appear in a series of campaigns across YSL Beauty’s digital platforms, both supporting YSL Makeup and the brand’s iconic fragrance, Black Opium. However, the focus of the newly announced partnership will be YSL’s Lash Clash Mascara, which was released last month. According to the brand, Lash Clash features the “biggest brush ever created in our laboratories.” It’s meant to deliver huge volume from root to lash, and “speaks to an empowered, unapologetic generation that’s unafraid to clash with the status quo to create a look their very own.”

The ethos behind this new YSL Beauty launch ties in heavily with Ferreira’s quickly rising status as a Gen Z beauty icon. “I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup,” the actor says via the press release. “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Fans have seen countless incredible makeup looks on Ferreira in her role as Kat on Euphoria, but she’s had her fair share of memorable beauty moments off-screen as well. Her super skinny eyebrows and pearl hair jewelry combination at the 2021 Met Gala was certainly a red carpet highlight and proved that she’s not afraid to get a little experimental in the name of fashion while her dramatic smokey eyeshadow look in October served as some serious Halloween makeup inspiration.

Ferreira’s first round of YSL Beauty campaign images show the actor more stripped down and natural than we’re used to seeing her — save for her fluttery, voluminous lashes — but the brand surely has lot more looks in store for the ongoing partnership.

