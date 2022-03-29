Is there anything Zendaya can’t do? The Emmy-winning actor is not only slaying it on the big and small screen screen but she’s also an accomplished singer and model, not to mention a modern style icon. Given her range of talents, it’s not exactly surprising to learn that she’s somewhat of a makeup artist too. In her Instagram stories from yesterday, it was revealed that Zendaya’s makeup for the Oscars was done by none other than... Zendaya herself.

“Every now and then I do my own beat,” she said along with a photo of herself arriving at Sunday night’s award show. The Euphoria and Dune star kicked off the glamorous evening with a sweeping updo (thanks to stylist Antoinette Hill) that showed off her shimmery smoky eye, glowing skin, and a neutral glossy lip. Though Zendaya hasn’t shared exactly what makeup products were involved, it’s fair to assume she used Lancôme, given that she tagged the brand in her post. Zendaya also has a long-standing relationship with Lancôme, having been named a global ambassador back in 2019 and recently starring in the campaign for Teint Idôl Ultra Wear Foundation.

The silver glitter used in her makeup look perfectly complemented the rest of her glittering ensemble, from her silver sequin maxi skirt (which contrasted beautifully with her silky white top) to her chrome manicure courtesy of nail artist Lisa Kon.

For the Vanity Fair after-party, Zendaya mixed things up with a double-breasted pantsuit from the Autumn/Winter 2022 Sportmax collection complete with a maroon collared shirt and necktie. She also went in an entirely new direction with her hair and makeup, swapping her updo for a sleek, side-parted pony and dramatic winged eyeshadow. “And then I switched up the eye,” she shared on Instagram.

It’s not often that you see celebrities doing their own makeup for events as major as the Oscars, but then again, Zendaya has always been one to forge her own path. Plus, it’s evident that she has not only a passion for makeup but a real talent for it. This begs the question: will the world someday see a Zendaya beauty brand? Only time will tell.

Until then shop TZR’s best guesses for the Lancôme products Zendaya used to achieve her Oscars night beat.

