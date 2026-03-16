Over the last few years, it’s felt as though you couldn’t throw a pair of cutting shears in Hollywood without hitting a celebrity with a bob. And while the haircut is showing no signs of letting up or growing out, if the 98th Academy Awards are any indication, it’s looking as though things could be getting even shorter — because a bevy of celebrities hit the red carpet in crisp, cropped bixies and pixies.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor has donned a flapper-esque pixie all season (save a few notable departures). For the Oscars, the One Battle After Another star and hairstylist Nikki Nelms used OGX products to create a little more tousle than usual, adding a whimsical touch to a glamorous, beaded-and-feathered ensemble. Zootopia 2’s Ginnifer Goodwin was another wearer of a closely-cropped pixie, donning piece-y bangs, and a rich, near-black hue.

In slightly longer territory, Gracie Abrams (who attended with her beau, Hamnet star Paul Mescal) opted for a blown-out take on her signature ‘90s-vibes cut. The center-parted, over-directed bixie had plenty of bounce and shine, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot and Olivia Garden hot tools. “The inspiration for Gracie’s look was effortless,” Eliot said in a statement. “We wanted her hair to move and have an airiness to it.”

To style Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley’s sleek and slicked-down bixie, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used Nexxus products. “I was inspired by how fresh and feminine her gown was,” he said in a statement. “I wanted her hair to have that same fresh simplicity while still being the element that made the overall look feel modern.”

Keep scrolling to get a closer look at the pixies and bixies of the 2026 Oscars.

Teyana Taylor

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Ginnifer Goodwin

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley