Another year has come to a close, and in at least one specific way, it looks like we’re wrapping things up much like how we started them: With Zendaya revealing new hair and breaking the internet. Way back in January, the Dune star took to the Golden Globes red carpet with soft, coppery waves — and some shiny new hardware on her right hand. This time, it’s a new chocolate-brown bob, revealed on an outing with fiancé Tom Holland.

Zendaya posed with Tom and his parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland, in a photo posted to Instagram by chef and content creator Sam Holland (the Spider-Man star’s younger brother), after the group had taken a family outing to The Traitors: Live. In the pic, Zendaya can be seen wearing a feathery haircut with glossy, rich chocolate-brown waves and loose curls, parted to the side. The style hits at just about chin level — firmly in bob territory.

While the actress has kept a relatively low profile this year, at her two most high-profile outings — the Met Gala and Louis Vuitton’s S/S 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week — she wore decidedly not bob hairstyles. (A pulled-back chignon and medium-length blown-out waves, respectively.) So, while there’s no way of knowing for sure if this deep brown bob is new, it’s certainly new to the public.

As hair experts have noted, the bob trend is still going very strong, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. As pro hairstylist Nick Stenson recently told TZR, a bob “pairs perfectly with cold-weather layers and feels like a refreshing reset going into the new year.” No wonder Z chose it for her first and last looks of 2025.