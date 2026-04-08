To say fans are excited about Euphoria Season 3 would be a massive understatement. After a four-year hiatus, the acclaimed HBO series, created by Sam Levinson, is finally set to return on April 12. To mark the long-awaited new installment — potentially its final chapter — the star-studded cast, including Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney, stepped out for the premiere last night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The red carpet doubled as a full-fledged fashion affair, with each star dressed to impress. Ditching her run of bridal white looks, Zendaya dropped jaws in a slinky chocolate-brown gown from Ashi Studio’s spring 2026 couture collection, paired with her sleek pixie cut. Apatow, too, tapped the recent runways, opting for a voluminous black number courtesy of Celine’s spring 2026 line. Others dipped into the fashion archives for the occasion: Demie slipped into a black-and-white striped vintage Bob Mackie creation, while Sweeney donned a white cape-style Pierre Cardin dress from 2007. And lest we forget about Jacob Elordi, one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood right now. The actor, per usual, flocked to Bottega Veneta for his ensemble, choosing a sharp black suit.

Ahead, see what every cast member wore to the show’s Season 3 premiere last night. The chaos and drama of Euphoria is back — brace yourself.

Zendaya

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In Ashi Studio.

Maude Apatow

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In Celine.

Alexa Demie

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In vintage Bob Mackie.

Hunter Schafer

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In Roberto Cavalli.

Jacob Elordi

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In Bottega Veneta.

Sydney Sweeney

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In vintage Pierre Cardin.

Anna Van Patten

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In Balenciaga.

Chloe Cherry

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In Saint Laurent.