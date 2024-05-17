With it’s sun-drenched days, linen dresses, and Aperol Spritz-soaked happy hours, it’s nearly impossible not to feel carefree and joyful come summer. So to match your newfound sunny disposition and complete your warm-weather ensembles, you need an equally cheery manicure. If the vast array of shades available at your favorite salon overwhelm you, one of the top summer 2024 nail polish colors are an excellent choice.

Whether you plan to exude main character energy all season long or partake in a low-key, restful summer, the color trends offer options for every warm-weather activity, outfit, and most importantly, personal style. If you’re a maximalist, you can go bold with a neon purple or blue polish, while those who typically like more subtle manicures can participate in wearing brighter hues like red and orange with a slightly sheer jelly finish.

You can also lean into the season’s fashion trends via your manicures. While tomato red dominated last summer, this year, butter yellow is having a moment. Not quite neutral but not exactly bright, the hue is a happy medium that suits every skin tone and pairs well with virtually any aesthetic.

Ahead, TZR tapped two nail experts to break down the six biggest nail polish color trends of summer 2024.

Tropical Green

There’s a reason why you keep seeing green manicures all over the feeds of your favorite nail artists and on the fingertips of the most stylish celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa. The color is extremely versatile because it can be adapted to the current season. For summer 2024, Hannah Lee, a nail artist and Sally Hansen partner, is predicting tropical-inspired hues will have a moment. “Tones of green can go with any season, so for summer I'm seeing rich vibrant tones that have major tropical vibes,” she says. While solid, glossy green nails will serve as a fun punch of color against your summer whites, a shimmery polish will transform the average manicure into a special look.

Sheer Pastel

While pastels are often associated with spring, soft, sheer colors work well in the summertime. Think of these polishes as the manicure equivalent of a lightweight skin tint. “Sheer pastels offer a delightful twist on the classic look, adding a playful element while remaining practical for everyday wear,” says Jin Soon Choi, an editorial manicurist and founder of JINsoon. She recommends pale pink, ecru, light blue, and lavender for “a subtle yet stylish option that complements various outfits and occasions.”

Cool Chrome

In recent years, beauty trends come and go almost as quick as refreshing your FYP. However, there are certain manicure looks the internet just can’t shake. Chrome nails is one such example. The cool, eye-catching polish finish was once only achievable with powder at a salon. But your favorite nail brands have come out with one-and-done polishes that deliver the same effect in a few swipes. “Despite being an unexpected choice for summer, silver chrome metallics exude a hip and cool vibe, adding an edgy twist to the season's palette,” Choi says.

Unsurprisingly, the newfound convenience and ease of the look is why it remains so popular going into hot weather. “Whether it's mirrored or iridescent, you can never go wrong with an eye-catching chrome summer look,” Lee confirms.

Juicy Jelly

If you’re a ‘90s kid, chances are your summer uniform growing up included a pair of shiny rubber jelly sandals. Fast forward to 2024 and the footwear has inspired a manicure trend. Jelly polishes offer a slight transparent shiny finish that lends a fun retro twist to your favorite nail colors. “‘90's nostalgia is too much fun and they're perfect for a fun summer look,” says of these formulas.

Electric Neon

Whether you wear a single color on every nail or mix-and-match various hues, neon nail polish is a vibrant, fun choice for summer. Because, why not wear your seasonally sunny disposition on your fingertips.

Butter Yellow

Seen all over the runways, TikTok, and the city streets, butter yellow is on track to become the color to add to your wardrobe this season. However, the creamy shade makes for a great summer manicure because it’s a cool alternative to similar neutral polishes like cream, beige, and white.