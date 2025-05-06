Imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, especially when the individual you’re imitating is a fashion icon. As it happens, flattery was rampant at the 2025 Met Gala. Left and right, A-listers like Colman Domingo and Zendaya were tapping into their pop culture history books to source the outfits they wore on the iconic steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The legend most frequently referenced for the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was none other than French singer and dancer Josephine Baker, who inspired Megan Thee Stallion, FKA Twigs, and Gigi Hadid, proving her legacy to be stronger than ever. Another major fashion force present on May 5 was none other than late fashion journalist André Leon Talley, who Vogue EIC Anna Wintour dubbed the “dandy among dandies.” The event’s co-chair Colman Domingo channeled the legendary creative by wearing a brightly covered caftan over his suit (caftans were a signature of Talley’s style).

Zendaya, who always stuns, looked to supermodel Bianca Jagger for inspiration, channeling the latter’s famous white suit look from her 1971 wedding to ex-husband Mick.

And that truly is just the tip of the style iceberg. Ahead, see all the historic references from the 2025 Met Gala.

Zendaya: Bianca Jagger

(+) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (+) Roy Cummings/THA/Shutterstock INFO 1/2

Zendaya’s custom Louis Vuitton flared pant suit and wide-brimmed hat channeled Bianca Jagger’s famous white look from her wedding to ex-husband Mick in 1971.

Megan Thee Stallion: Josephine Baker

(+) Savion Washington/Getty Images (+) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The spirit of Josephine Baker was alive and well on the first Monday in May. Megan Thee Stallion was the first to channel the French singer and dancer with her extravagant stacked ponytail.

Colman Domingo: André Leon Talley

(+) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (+) Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock INFO 1/2

The late André Leon Talley was a longtime champion of dandyism (Anna Wintour dubbed him a “dandy among dandies” who “radiated joy” so it made sense that co-chair Colman Domingo would pay homage via an elaborate royal blue caftan, a fashion piece Talley was famous for wearing often.

Gigi Hadid: Zelda Wynn Valdes

(+) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (+) Getty Images INFO 1/2

A second Josephine Baker reference came from Gigi Hadid who wore a gilded halter gown by Miu Miu that she says was inspired by American designer Zelda Wynn Valdes. It’s also almost identical to a design Baker wore in the ‘50s.

Sydney Sweeney: Kim Novak

(+) Savion Washington/Getty Images (+) Bettmann/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Sydney Sweeney took a page from legendary Kim Novak and the iconic bedazzled black gown with the keyhole front detail worn in the 1968 melodrama The Legend of Lylah Clare.

FKA Twigs: Josephine Baker

(+) John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Gaston Paris/Roger Viollet/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In the ‘20s, Baker was known for her feathery performance ensembles and FKA Twigs emulated the textured energy with her custom slip dress by Wales Bonner.