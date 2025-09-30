As hoards of hopeful fashion fans joined tourists outside The Louvre, they were rewarded with a Zendaya sighting on Tuesday afternoon. The star was just one of Louis Vuitton’s major brand ambassadors who hotfooted it to the museum to sit front row at the Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show.

Stepping out in a metallic mini dress adorned with fur cuffs and collars, the Challengers actor made a rare public appearance — her first since the Met Gala in May. Teaming the statement bow-embellished number with matching silver pumps, all eyes were fixed on her engagement ring.

Zendaya, 29, reportedly said yes to her longtime partner, actor Tom Holland, on New Year’s Day. While she has never officially commented on the rumors, when she graced the red carpet for the Golden Globes back in January, her sparkling Jessica McCormack cushion cut 5 carat diamond ring confirmed the happy news.

The California-born entertainer, who officially became a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2023, enjoyed a slow September with Holland in his native England. After ringing in her birthday on September 1, the low-key couple were spotted on countryside walks and Zendaya also joined the Holland family for their fundraiser, the Tom Holland Posh Pub Quiz Gala, in London last week.

Zendaya’s stylist and fashion collaborator Law Roach recently said that the busy bride-to-be has put wedding planning on pause due to her hectic schedule. The award-winning talent is currently filming part three of the Dune franchise, Euphoria Season 3, and joining Holland in the next Spider-Man installment. (Perhaps the multi-hyphenate star will pick up some future bridal fashion inspiration during the jam-packed show schedule this week.)

Joining Zendaya at the runway outing were fellow global house ambassadors including K-pop performer and The White Lotus newcomer Lisa, actors Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and emerging face Chase Infiniti.

Scroll to see the front row style below.

Emma Stone

Lisa

Sophie Turner

Jennifer Connelly

Phoebe Dynevor

Natalia Vodianova

Ana De Armas

Chase Infiniti