Twenty-eight years after their show’s premiere, cast members of Sex And The City, including Kristin Davis, reunited in Los Angeles on Jan. 6 to support Sarah Jessica Parker at the first ever Golden Eve, a new primetime special which will air ahead of the 83rd Golden Globes. Their outfits were, of course, impeccable as one can expect from your favorite stylish primetime besties. Parker wore a stunning metallic ball gown, while Davis kept things minimal in a black St. John halter dress. It honestly felt like it was the 2004 Golden Globes all over again.

Parker is this year’s recipient of The Golden Globes Carol Burnett Award, honoring her contributions to television. And as a four-time Golden Globe winner herself, she’s basically a pro at dressing for these ceremonies. Her shimmering strapless gown was pulled from luxury label, Paolo Sebastian’s Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection. It featured a black belt around the waist with a small rosette detail. The actor wore Fred Leighton diamond drop earrings, as well as three layered necklaces and several rings from the jewelry label. To top it all off, she wore a black bolero jacket over her shoulders making the look uniquely hers.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Parker and Davis were joined by Evan Handler and David Eigenberg who play Harry Goldenblatt and Steve Brady in Sex And The City, respectively. The castmates were all smiles as they reunited on the red carpet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Parker was also accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and 23-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Golden Eve special will air on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. The Golden Eve ceremony will also honor actor Helen Mirren, recipient of this year’s Cecil B. De Mille Award.