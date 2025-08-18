While the weather may be telling a different story, fall is definitely coming. This was all too evident at Topshop and Topman Autumn/Winter 2025 Show at London’s Trafalgar Square on August 16. Marking the famed retailer’s first runway show in seven years as well as the relaunch of its new e-commerce site, the event spotlighted ready-to-shop designs for both Topshop and Topman. While the brand’s big comeback moment is certainly worthy of discussion, it was the star-studded front row that really had social media abuzz. In particular, British model Cara Delevingne, who fronts the new campaign and also has an exclusive fall edit on the Topshop site, made waves in a monochromatic outfit that essentially pinpointed a major fall color trend: maroon.

The muggy, overcast London weather lent itself perfectly to Delevingne’s quintessentially autumn ensemble, which included faded maroon corduroy barrel-leg trousers and an oversized faux leather jacket in a coordinating shade (albiet slightly richer in hue). The model and actor broke up the color story with a black tee and square-toed loafers with ruched detailing.

Topshop’s revival event celebrated the retailer’s longstanding impact on the fashion world, bringing back some nostalgic favorites (like Jamie and Joni skinny jeans) revamped for 2025. It makes sense, then, that the brand would enlist Delevingne to play a pivotal part in Topshop’s new chapter.

Aaron Chown - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Her history with the retailer actually spans about 12 years (if not longer), when she first started walking the brand’s famed runway shows at London Fashion Week. Along with other “emerging” talent at the time, like Jourdan Dunn and Kendall Jenner, Delevingne was seen as instrumental in solidifying the “London cool” aesthetic that Topshop has long been known for.

For those ready to kick off their fall shopping, Delevingne’s “Cara Edit” is up for grabs now, and includes the jacket — which is quickly selling out and only available in XS at the time of publication — and loafers worn by the model at the runway show this weekend. (The red cords have yet to hit virtual shelves, but you can pick up the olive green colorway in the meantime!)